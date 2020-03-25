The Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus, Clarence House has confirmed.

Prince Charles, 71, is displaying mild symptoms “but otherwise remains in good health”, a spokesman said.

The Duchess of Cornwall, 72, has also been tested but does not have the virus.

Clarence House said Charles and Camilla were now self-isolating at Balmoral, adding the prince has been working throughout home over the last few days.

An official statement read: “It is not possible to ascertain from whom the prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.”

Source: BBC