A conference on “Private and Public Innovations for Sustainable Cities” was organized today, October 21st, at the Alliance Française Lagos / Mike Adenuga Center, by the Embassy of France in Nigeria and the French Development Agency. In his opening remarks, the Ambassador highlighted France’s involvement in the realm of sustainable urban development in Nigeria through public and private investments. Reminding the audience of France’s leadership in the fight against climate change, he underlined that sustainability entails not only climate smartness but also making cities welcoming for all through access to basic services and well-designed public spaces.

As President Emmanuel Macron announced two years ago, these issues will be at the heart of the 2020 Africa-France Summit, which is scheduled to take place in Bordeaux next June. Heads of State and Government from all across the continent will be invited to participate in the Summit which will also feature a trade fair, La Cité des Solutions, open to project leaders drawn from the private sector, local governments as well as civil society. The fair will exhibit African and French solutions to the many challenges that come with urbanization, demographic growth and climate change.

Opened by the Deputy Governor of Lagos, Obafemi Hamzat, the conference touched upon all these subjects. Moderated by Bankole Oloruntoba, CEO of the Nigeria Climate Innovation Center, it brought together French and Nigerian private companies ranging from start-ups to multinational enterprises in sectors such as transportation (Alstom, Kwik, Shuttlers), energy (Arnergy, Clean Technology Hub, Greenelec), waste and sanitation (EnvironQuest, WeCyclers, SGI).

The Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development of Kaduna State, Fausat Ibikunle, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Lands and Urban Development of Oyo State, Ademola Bashiru Ajibola, and the MD/CEO of the Nigerian Institute of Architects, Fitzgerald Umah, and the Director of the Center for Housing and Sustainable Development of the University of Lagos, Taibat Lawanson, also took part in the event. The participants acknowledged the necessity to share and promote solutions, across the public and private sectors, to make cities more sustainable and welcomed today’s conference as an opportunity to do that.

Photos below

Front row (L-R): French Ambassador to Nigeria, Jérôme Pasquier and Deputy Governor of Lagos state, Obafemi Hamzat

Front row (L-R): French Ambassador to Nigeria, Jérôme Pasquier and Deputy Governor of Lagos state, Obafemi Hamzat