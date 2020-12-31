Property Firm to Replicate Abuja Housing Model in 36 States

A property firm, Valington Homes and Properties Limited, on Wednesday said it’s set to replicate the housing model obtainable in the nation’s capital across the 36 States of the federation.

It also unveiled its 2021 Unique Business Model to strengthen its commitment to quality and affordable homes to Nigerians.

The firm also reveal that it ips to bridge the gap between estate developers and residents of the Federal Capital Territory (F.C.T)

The Managing Director, Valington Homes and Properties, Mr. Valentine Abiji, while speaking in Abuja at the End of Year Party and Awards Presentation Ceremony, said: “within the past one year of serious team work, the organisation has made significant progress.”

According to him, “The organisation was able to make headway despite the challenges imposed by Covid-19.

“Valington Homes and Properties Ltd has set a pace in Abuja, and we will replicate the model in states across the federation”, said Abiji.

Chairman of the ceremony, Chief Sir Steven Nweze who unveiled the unique business model during his opening remarks said, “Valington Homes and Properties Limited will strengthen its commitment to quality and affordability of homes to Nigerians and housing is one of the essential needs of man.”

He said, “Irrespective of whether or not you are working in the private or public sector, Valington Homes and Properties Limited has put in place very flexible payment methods that will enable you fulfil your dreams of home ownership”, the Chairman added.

According to him, we know that salary earners in public and private sectors may not earn so much, “the firm have put in place policies that will favor you in the area of home ownership.”

In his speech, the Executive Director, Valington Homes and Properties Limited, Engr Darlington Ugota assured that the organisation is committed to ‘bridging the gap between estate developers and residents of the Federal Capital Territory,’ stating that ‘professionalism, excellence, integrity and mutual respect will continue to be the watchwords of the organisation.

“We have expanded our frontiers and now market for very reputable estate companies like the SEMAN metropolis estate, Leisure court estate, Iman estate, Royal City Luxury Homes, Palazzo estates, Mckesson luxury homes and others.

“These estates have, within the year, provided lasting solution to the housing needs of thousands of people in Abuja. We currently have three office spaces and have also engaged about 35 staff and over 50 partners in the areas of marketing and administration as our own little way of responding to the alarming issues of youth unemployment”, Ugota stated.