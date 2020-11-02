Monday, November 2, 2020

Protesters Paint #ENDSARS On Floor Of Abuja Airport

Protesters Paint #ENDSARS On Floor Of Abuja Airport

theabujatimes
Nigerian youth calling for an end to police brutality and extrajudicial killings in the country on Sunday stormed the Nnamdi Azikwe International...
'Cristiano is back' – Ronaldo thrilled after match-winning return but won't talk about coronavirus test criticism

theabujatimes
The Juventus striker recently missed out on a Champions League clash with Barcelona but is now back in the fold with the...
Tottenham 2-1 Brighton: Gareth Bale scores first goal since return to seal victory

theabujatimes
Gareth Bale scored his first goal since his return to Tottenham to secure Jose Mourinho's side a 2-1 victory over Brighton to...
Man Utd 0-1 Arsenal: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang pen gives Gunners long-awaited win at big-six rival

theabujatimes
Arsenal ended a run of 29 games without a win at a big-six side as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's second-half penalty gave them a...
theabujatimes

Nigerian youth calling for an end to police brutality and extrajudicial killings in the country on Sunday stormed the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, to paint #ENDSARS on the floor of the facility’s entrance.

The protesters arrived the international wing of the airport with paints and brush to carry out the task.

The act was disrupted for few minutes when personnel of the Nigerian Air Force attached to the airport made attempts to stop the group but were vehemently resisted.

The situation led to a heated argument as the protesters stood their grounds, vowing not to be intimidated by the law enforcement agents.

