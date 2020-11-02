Protesters Paint #ENDSARS On Floor Of Abuja Airport

Nigerian youth calling for an end to police brutality and extrajudicial killings in the country on Sunday stormed the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, to paint #ENDSARS on the floor of the facility’s entrance.

The protesters arrived the international wing of the airport with paints and brush to carry out the task.

The act was disrupted for few minutes when personnel of the Nigerian Air Force attached to the airport made attempts to stop the group but were vehemently resisted.

The situation led to a heated argument as the protesters stood their grounds, vowing not to be intimidated by the law enforcement agents.