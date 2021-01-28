PSG Have Been Disrespectful In Messi Pursuit – Laporta

Paris Saint-Germain have been “disrespectful” in their pursuit of Lionel Messi, according to Barcelona presidential candidate Joan Laporta, who has threatened to report the Ligue 1 champions to FIFA.

PSG have been strongly linked with Messi ever since his decision to hand in a transfer request at Camp Nou at the end of the 2019-20 campaign.

The 33-year-old ultimately decided to see out the final year of his current contract with Barca after opposition from club officials and La Liga, but his long-term future remains up in the air.

Parc des Princes has been mooted as the most likely next destination for Messi, and PSG sporting director Leonardo publicly sounded out the six-time Ballon d’Or winner earlier this month.

“Great players like Messi will always be on PSG’s list,” said the Brazilian.

Laporta, who is up for re-election at Camp Nou, thinks the French outfit have overstepped the mark with their efforts to try and lure Messi to Paris, and has outlined his plans to take legal action against them if he secures a second term as Barca president.

The Catalan does, however, admit that time is running out for the Blaugrana to convince their club captain to stay put, as he told a press conference on Wednesday: “The club must be capable of making a good proposal that Messi is willing to accept. That depends on the club.