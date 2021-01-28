Thursday, January 28, 2021

info@theabujatimes.com

Sports

PSG Have Been Disrespectful In Messi Pursuit – Laporta

Must read

Trending

PHOTOS: Ooni Of Ife Visits Buhari In Abuja

theabujatimes
The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II, visited President Buhari on Tuesday night over the recent security issues in the...
Read more
Trending

Nigerian police shoot another followers of Sheikh Zakzaky In Abuja

theabujatimes
Hassan Mohammad, a member of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), was shot by the police during a peaceful protest in Abuja...
Read more
Trending

ECOWAS Court gets new headquarters in Abuja

theabujatimes
The Nigerian government has leased a property for the use of the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice as its new headquarters in...
Read more
Trending

300 female soldiers to tackle Kaduna-Abuja highway banditry

theabujatimes
At the least 300 female soldiers have been deployed by authorities in the Nigerian Army to tackle banditry, kidnapping and other related...
Read more
theabujatimes

Paris Saint-Germain have been “disrespectful” in their pursuit of Lionel Messi, according to Barcelona presidential candidate Joan Laporta, who has threatened to report the Ligue 1 champions to FIFA.

PSG have been strongly linked with Messi ever since his decision to hand in a transfer request at Camp Nou at the end of the 2019-20 campaign.

The 33-year-old ultimately decided to see out the final year of his current contract with Barca after opposition from club officials and La Liga, but his long-term future remains up in the air.

Parc des Princes has been mooted as the most likely next destination for Messi, and PSG sporting director Leonardo publicly sounded out the six-time Ballon d’Or winner earlier this month.

“Great players like Messi will always be on PSG’s list,” said the Brazilian.

Laporta, who is up for re-election at Camp Nou, thinks the French outfit have overstepped the mark with their efforts to try and lure Messi to Paris, and has outlined his plans to take legal action against them if he secures a second term as Barca president.

The Catalan does, however, admit that time is running out for the Blaugrana to convince their club captain to stay put, as he told a press conference on Wednesday: “The club must be capable of making a good proposal that Messi is willing to accept. That depends on the club.

“I would understand any answer [from Messi], but he needs to know what the proposal is; that requires urgency. It is getting more complicated all the time to make a convincing proposal. He’s free to negotiate with other clubs now and Barca are still without a president.

“It is disrespectful to Barca that clubs like PSG publicly say they are going to sign Messi. This coming from a club-state that have bypassed the rules. We cannot allow clubs and states the luxury of destabilising another club.

“In that sense, we will have to speak with UEFA and FIFA to avoid such actions. PSG must abstain from [talking about Messi]. It is out of place for another club to speak about him. And, at the moment, there is no president in place to respond to this lack of respect.”

Previous article‘You Are Untrustworthy’ – Johnny Drille Tells Simi
Next articleMakinde’s Inability To Halt Killings In Ibarapa, Oke Ogun Responsible For Civil Unrest In Oyo – NACOMYO
- Advertisement -

More articles

Sports

Barcelona Becomes Richest Club In The World (See Top 20 List)

theabujatimes
Deloitte has revealed its list of the top 20 richest football clubs in the world. It is the...
Read more
Sports

Michael Owen Predicts Southampton Vs Arsenal, West Brom Vs Man City

theabujatimes
Former Manchester United striker, Michael Owen, has predicted Southampton to beat Arsenal in tonight’s Premier League clash at St. Mary’s Stadium.
Read more
Sports

SO BAD!!! See The Number Of Coaches CHELSEA Has Used Since 1986 – More Than The Club EPL Trophy

theabujatimes
What a very bad day to be a Chelsea fan 😰😰 Some badass troll I have on my...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Trending

PHOTOS: Ooni Of Ife Visits Buhari In Abuja

theabujatimes
The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II, visited President Buhari on Tuesday night over the recent security issues in the...
Read more
Trending

Nigerian police shoot another followers of Sheikh Zakzaky In Abuja

theabujatimes
Hassan Mohammad, a member of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), was shot by the police during a peaceful protest in Abuja...
Read more
Trending

ECOWAS Court gets new headquarters in Abuja

theabujatimes
The Nigerian government has leased a property for the use of the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice as its new headquarters in...
Read more
Trending

300 female soldiers to tackle Kaduna-Abuja highway banditry

theabujatimes
At the least 300 female soldiers have been deployed by authorities in the Nigerian Army to tackle banditry, kidnapping and other related...
Read more
Business

Lagos Business School’s MBA Ranked Top 100 in World

theabujatimes
The Full-time MBA programme of Lagos Business School has been ranked among the top 100 in the world according to The Economist’s...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Coronavirus: NFF Suspends Football Activities

Martinez Scores Hat-trick as Inter Go Top of Serie A

Malang Sarr: Chelsea sign former Nice defender on five-year deal

AFCON 2019: Where Nigeria vs South Africa will be won and...