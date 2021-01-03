Sunday, January 3, 2021

Sports

PSG name Pochettino new manager

Policeman who 'rejected N864m bribe' considers resignation over 'injustice'

Francis Erhabor, the divisional police officer of Itam, Akwa Ibom state police command, who allegedly rejected a total of N864 million bribe...
Unjust teaching practice in Govt school, Abuja

Government Model Secondary School, Maitama, Abuja, runs extra lessons for her students after the school hours and equally gets paid for doing...
80 hearty cheers to Bajowa and his radio station

There are indeed some issues in one's life time, which neither time nor event can obliterate from one's memory. I have seen...
NAF conducts search and rescue training for personnel on Kaduna-Abuja expressway

US closes key money-laundering, tax evasion channel1 day agoFG carries out threat, places 100 persons on 6 months air travel restrictions1 day...
Former Tottenham and Southampton boss Mauricio Pochettino has been appointed head coach of Paris St-Germain.

The Argentine, 48, who succeeded Thomas Tuchel, has signed a deal until 30 June 2022, with the option of an extra year.

Pochettino, who played for PSG between 2001 and 2003, has been out of work since being sacked by Spurs in November 2019.

PSG are third in Ligue 1 and will face Barcelona in the last 16 of the Champions League in February and March.

German Tuchel was sacked on 29 December after two and a half years in charge.

Pochettino will take his first training session on Sunday following the French league’s winter break.

He said he was “happy and honoured” to take on the role and that the club “has always held a special place in my heart”.

“I return to the club today with a lot of ambition and humility, and am eager to work with some of the world’s most talented players,” said Pochettino.

“This team has fantastic potential and my staff and I will do everything we can to get the best for Paris St-Germain in all competitions. We will also do our utmost to give our team the combative and attacking playing identity that Parisian fans have always loved.”

