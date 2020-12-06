Radisson signs 100-room property in Abuja

Radisson Hotel Abuja Gudu is currently under construction and it’s hoped that the property will be ready to launch within the next 18 months. Marking the debut of Radisson Hotel Group’s third brand in the city, this scheme will further strengthen the company’s presence in what is one of its key African markets, Nigeria. The group now has ten hotels in operation or under development throughout the country.

Abuja took over as Nigeria’s capital city, replacing Lagos, in 1991 and it’s also the headquarters of the Economic Community of West African States. The new hotel is located in Gudu, a district primarily consisting of residential and premium commercial development that’s located just outside the city centre.

“We are delighted to introduce the fast-growing upscale Radisson brand to Abuja with what is set to be a landmark hotel and key contributor to the country’s positive travel and tourism industry,” said Erwan Garnier, senior director of development in Africa for Radisson Hotel Group. “It will perfectly complement our two hotels currently under development in the city, Radisson Collection Abuja ASO Tower, scheduled to open in 2022, and Radisson Blu Abuja City Centre, on track to open its doors in 2024.

“Beyond Abuja, our expansion strategy in Nigeria focuses on Lagos and Port Harcourt as well as the country’s six main state capital cities.”

“In line with our strategic review across the continent and further supporting our ambitions across Africa to reach over 150 hotels within the next five years, Nigeria represents one of our core focus growth markets,” added Ramsay Rankoussi, vice president of development in Africa and Turkey for Radisson Hotel Group. “We aim to accelerate our presence across Nigeria, predominantly through conversions and newbuild hotels, but also with a diversified offering from business hotels to serviced apartments and mixed-use developments.”

Scandinavian-inspired design

The 100-room Radisson Hotel Abuja Gudu will encompass a range of standard room types and suites, all with Scandinavian-inspired contemporary styling. This design aesthetic will flow throughout the property, from its lobby bar and cafe to its all-day dining restaurant, restaurant, pool terraces and Business Class Lounge.

A total of 242 sq m of meeting and event space will be spread across three meeting rooms, a boardroom and a pre-assembly area. Other notable facilities on the cards include a fitness centre and an outdoor swimming pool.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Radisson Hotel Group in introducing the Radisson brand to Abuja, the country’s powerhouse city,” said Prince Ify Godfrey Ejim, chief operating officer of 1st Impression Investing Company, the hotel’s owning company. “With a combination of endless aesthetic beauty and world-class hospitality, together, I believe we will create the city’s must-visit hotel.”