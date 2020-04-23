If astronomers, clerics and officials agree, tomorrow will mark the first day of Ramadan. And amid a global pandemic, this year’s month of fasting and reflection for the world’s Muslims will be very different, writes Martin Chulov, the Guardian’s Middle East editor.

Normally a sociable time, where abstaining from food and water during daylight hours gives way to sumptuous meals and gatherings at dusk, the 2020 rituals have been modified to fit public health directives that urge people to maintain a distance from each other while the coronavirus remains active.

Mosques will remain closed to evening prayers and feasting will become a more intimate affair, within the confines of family homes. Large public banquets, provided by authorities, or benefactors, have been outlawed in much of the Islamic world, where curfews and lockdowns remain rigidly enforced.

Ahead of the fast there was even discussion about whether going without sustenance for much of the day may have an effect on immunity – and hence people’s capacity to fight off Covid-19. However, with no clarity about whether this is the case, and evidence to support the contrary – that fasting may in fact be beneficial – the premise of this year’s Ramadan remains unchanged.

“Muslim religious authorities around the world, from are advocating wide restrictions on gatherings, in or out of mosques, as a result of the Corona pandemic,” said Dr HA Hellyer, Senior Fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. “The mosques will remain virtually closed; the usual charity meal tables will be absent from the streets; and the frequent family socialising associated with Ramadan will be suspended.”

Ramadan under lockdown is the antithesis of the festival. But, as Covid-19 took hold in the lead up to the fast, religious authorities, and governments remained determined to ban congregational activities – a move that could deny the impoverished more than the chance to fraternise. Charity is also an important part of the month, with cash, food and other donations regularly given to those with few means to afford them.

Mosques across the Middle East and North Africa: in Egypt Tunisia, Morocco, Algeria, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait Qatar, Jordan, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates have largely been shuttered throughout the corona crisis and are not going to offer shelter, or seclusion to those fasting this year.

Some regional states have amended their curfew times to make it easier for people to shop during fasting hours. Corona has even taken a toll on traditional Ramadan TV fare, with social distancing disrupting filming in the run-up, leaving shows unfinished. Clerical bodies, meanwhile have encouraged families to embrace this year’s restrictions by focusing on intimate family members.

In a statement earlier this month, Egypt’s Grand Mufti Shawki Allam said: “We must look to the positive aspects during these exceptional times that have compelled many people to be quarantined in their homes and turn this into an opportunity for bonding and forgiveness and restoring the spirit of serenity and cooperation.”

Source: The Guardian