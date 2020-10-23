Friday, October 23, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

Trending

Real Estate Firm Decries Attacks on Facilities in Lagos, Abuja

Must read

Sports

Thomas Partey: Mikel Arteta hails ‘brilliant’ first start for new signing

abujatimes
Mikel Arteta hailed Thomas Partey's first Arsenal start as "brilliant" after his part in their 2-1 win over Rapid Vienna - but...
Read more
Sports

Edouard Mendy: Chelsea No 1 hoping to break down barriers for African keepers

abujatimes
Edouard Mendy says he feels a responsibility to be a success at Chelsea in order to encourage other Premier League sides to...
Read more
Politics

South-west Govs Charge Security Agencies to Defend Nigeria

abujatimes
Governors of the South-west states have tasked security agencies to defend the country as the #EndSARS protests and activities of hoodlums escalated...
Read more
Trending

Real Estate Firm Decries Attacks on Facilities in Lagos, Abuja

abujatimes
A real estate firm, Novare Real Estate Africa Limited, has lamented the level of attacks on its facilities at Novare Lekki Mall,...
Read more
abujatimes

A real estate firm, Novare Real Estate Africa Limited, has lamented the level of attacks on its facilities at Novare Lekki Mall, Lagos, Gateway Mall, Abuja, Apo Mall, Abuja, and Novare Central, Wuse, Abuja during the #EndSARS protests across the country.

It said devastations have enormous economic impacts on private Nigerian citizens, the tenants, the Nigerian staff working in the various shops, the pensioners whose monthly pension contribution was used to build the mall and other stakeholders. In a statement last night, the company noted that the attacks on the malls devastated Nigerian businesses and livelihoods as the shops themselves were owned and run by Nigerians.

The organisation called for all forms of restraints as all attacks on the mall are counterproductive.

It equally sympathised with all who have lost loved ones and properties, adding that the loss of lives calls for sober reflections on the broader issues Nigeria faces as a nation.

“Novare employs well over 5,000 Nigerians through direct and indirect employment with the intention of supporting and expanding Nigerian retail businesses while enhancing the livelihood of the local communities and small businesses and shop owners.

“In line with this sublime intention, Novare has remained in the forefront of supporting Nigerian businesses and during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic was the only retail mall to grant the tenants four months’ rent-free period to support their business and ensure they do not sink under the pandemic, and that jobs are preserved. It also made significant donations of food and personal protective equipment during these trying times.

“The recent attack on our facility has an enormous economic impact on private Nigerian citizens, the tenants, the Nigerian staff working in the various shops, the pensioners whose monthly pension contribution was used to build the mall and other stakeholders.

“An attack on the mall devastates Nigerian businesses and livelihoods as the shops themselves are owned and run by Nigerians. We sincerely plead for all forms of restraint as all attacks on the mall are counterproductive.

“Novare sympathises with all who have lost loved ones and properties. The loss of lives calls for sober reflections on the broader issues we face as a nation.

“Our hearts remain with the bereaved families over their loss while we continue to pray for a peaceful resolution of the various problems while observing the rule of law,” the firm concluded.

Previous articleRussian hackers attack U.S. state and local government networks, U.S. government says
Next articleSouth-west Govs Charge Security Agencies to Defend Nigeria
- Advertisement -

More articles

Trending

Abuja Muslim Group To Give WASSCE Scholarships, Others

abujatimes
The Standard Bearers Islamic Organisation, Abuja, has finalised arrangements for the grand finale of its 2020 Career Mentorship Programme (CMP) aimed at...
Read more
Trending

Lagos residents loot CACOVID warehouse

abujatimes
There was stampede in Maza-Maza, a slum community in Amuwo Odofin, Lagos after residents broke into the state government’s warehouse for palliatives...
Read more
Trending

NHRC asks police to pay 35 Lagos, Abuja, Rivers victims N164m

Webmaster
The Nigerian Police Force has been ordered to pay at least N164m to 35 identified victims or the families of the slain...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Sports

Thomas Partey: Mikel Arteta hails ‘brilliant’ first start for new signing

abujatimes
Mikel Arteta hailed Thomas Partey's first Arsenal start as "brilliant" after his part in their 2-1 win over Rapid Vienna - but...
Read more
Sports

Edouard Mendy: Chelsea No 1 hoping to break down barriers for African keepers

abujatimes
Edouard Mendy says he feels a responsibility to be a success at Chelsea in order to encourage other Premier League sides to...
Read more
Politics

South-west Govs Charge Security Agencies to Defend Nigeria

abujatimes
Governors of the South-west states have tasked security agencies to defend the country as the #EndSARS protests and activities of hoodlums escalated...
Read more
Trending

Real Estate Firm Decries Attacks on Facilities in Lagos, Abuja

abujatimes
A real estate firm, Novare Real Estate Africa Limited, has lamented the level of attacks on its facilities at Novare Lekki Mall,...
Read more
World News

Russian hackers attack U.S. state and local government networks, U.S. government says

abujatimes
Hackers sponsored by Russia have been trying to break into U.S. state and local government computer networks and in two instances were...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

15th Abuja Int’l trade fair to feature 500 exhibitors – ACCI

NYSC Reacts To Murder Of Abuja Graduate, Says Deceased An Ex-Corps...

Three dead as hoodlums burn down police station, church in Abuja

Aisha Buhari not sick, says aide