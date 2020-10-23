Real Estate Firm Decries Attacks on Facilities in Lagos, Abuja

A real estate firm, Novare Real Estate Africa Limited, has lamented the level of attacks on its facilities at Novare Lekki Mall, Lagos, Gateway Mall, Abuja, Apo Mall, Abuja, and Novare Central, Wuse, Abuja during the #EndSARS protests across the country.

“Novare employs well over 5,000 Nigerians through direct and indirect employment with the intention of supporting and expanding Nigerian retail businesses while enhancing the livelihood of the local communities and small businesses and shop owners.

“In line with this sublime intention, Novare has remained in the forefront of supporting Nigerian businesses and during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic was the only retail mall to grant the tenants four months’ rent-free period to support their business and ensure they do not sink under the pandemic, and that jobs are preserved. It also made significant donations of food and personal protective equipment during these trying times.

“The recent attack on our facility has an enormous economic impact on private Nigerian citizens, the tenants, the Nigerian staff working in the various shops, the pensioners whose monthly pension contribution was used to build the mall and other stakeholders.

“An attack on the mall devastates Nigerian businesses and livelihoods as the shops themselves are owned and run by Nigerians. We sincerely plead for all forms of restraint as all attacks on the mall are counterproductive.

“Novare sympathises with all who have lost loved ones and properties. The loss of lives calls for sober reflections on the broader issues we face as a nation.

“Our hearts remain with the bereaved families over their loss while we continue to pray for a peaceful resolution of the various problems while observing the rule of law,” the firm concluded.