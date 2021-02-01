Monday, February 1, 2021

Real Madrid captain, Sergio Ramos, will leave Real Madrid for Manchester United this summer, according to the UK Mirror.

Police Nab Criminals Behind Robbery, Kidnapping in Abuja

In furtherance with its determination to rid the FCT of criminal elements, the FCT Police Command has arrested seven (7) suspects for...
Abuja City marathon to hold October 2, says Nilayo sports

Nigeria’s foremost marathons and road races running company, Nilayo Sports Management Limited, has set October 2, 2021 date for the maiden Abuja...
Uncertainty on new IG at Abuja police headquarters followed by Adamu’s retirement

Uncertainty on the new Inspector General (IG) follows the retirement of Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, IG serving for 35 years, at the police...
Wear Masks To Avoid Lockdown, Presidency Warns Nigerians

The Presidency has expressed worries over the reluctance of Nigerians to comply with the Executive Order that makes mask-wearing and observation of...
Ramos is out of contract at the end of this season and negotiations over a new deal have stalled.

The 34-year-old is already free to talk to clubs outside Spain this month, and it is believed that his agent and brother, Rene Ramos, is eyeing a move to the Premier League.

Ramos will reportedly snub a move to Paris Saint-Germain, as he is very keen on playing in England.

The centre back also has offers from clubs in Asia, but his family are not thought to be keen on moving there.

Ramos has been offered a two-year contract on the same £10.8m-per-year net deal that he is on now.

The defender has won 18 trophies during his 15-and-a-half year spell with the LaLiga side.

Arteta Reveals More Arsenal Transfer Activity Ahead Of Deadline Day

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, has hinted that the club could complete some transfer deals before the January window closes.
Man Utd drop more points after goalless draw with Arsenal

Manchester United have dropped points for the third time in three Premier League games after they were held to a goalless draw...
Iwobi subbed off in Everton home defeat as Ajayi’s West Brom draw Aina’s Fulham

Super Eagles forward, Alex Iwobi was substituted off in Everton’s disappointing home defeat to Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday.
