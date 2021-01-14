Thursday, January 14, 2021

info@theabujatimes.com

Sports

Real to Offload Bale, Marcelo, Four Others to Sign Mbappe from PSG

Must read

Trending

Nigerians raise concerns as NRC kicks off test booking for e-tickets on Abuja-Kaduna train service

theabujatimes
The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) says it has commenced e-ticketing for train services on the Abuja-Kaduna route. This was...
Read more
Trending

#EndSARS: Abuja Court Orders Magistrate To Stop Case Against Pastor Adeyemi, Adeyanju, Davido, Others

theabujatimes
AHigh Court sitting in Abuja has ordered a magistrates’ court in the capital city to stop proceedings and stay action in a...
Read more
Trending

CSR: Excitement as NBC hands over classroom blocks to Abuja community

theabujatimes
In line with its long-standing commitment to support its stakeholders and communities, the Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) Limited, has donated a newly built...
Read more
Trending

Abuja court sacks suit challenging Gov Akeredolu’s re-election

theabujatimes
A suit challenging the re-election of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has been sacked by a Federal High Court in Abuja.
Read more
theabujatimes

Real Madrid planning to sell six players this summer to raise funds for the signing of Paris St-Germain’s France striker Kylian Mbappe, 22.

Wales forward Gareth Bale who is on loan at Tottenham, Brazil left-back Marcelo, Serbia striker Luka Jovic and Spanish trio Isco, Dani Ceballos and Brahim Diaz are the players earmarked.

Mauricio Pochettino’s arrival at PSGcould be seen as a clear message from the Ligue 1 side’s owners, Qatar Sports Investments (QSI), that a final attempt is to be launched to land one of the players that club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has been coveting ever since he embarked on his project: Barcelona forward Leo Messi.

Neymar saidafter PSG played Manchester United in the Champions League that he expected to line up alongside his former teammate next season but Messi is not the only Argentinean Pochettino would like to add to his squad this summer.

According to Canal Plus France, Pochettino is keen to snap upManchester City forward Sergio Agüero, who is out of contract at the Etihad in June.

PSG sporting director Leonardo has been apprised of the situation and Pochettino has made Agüero a priority as contract talks at the Premier League club appear to have stalled.

The 32-year-old fits Pochettino’s style better than PSG’s current options, Mauro Icardi and Moise Kean, who are more accustomed to playing more or less static inside the area whereas the former Tottenham manager prefers a looser attack with players interchanging positions.

However, if PSG are to achieve Pochettino’s dream attack the Ligue 1 club will be forced to make cutbacks elsewhere.

PSG recently reported losses of €100m and Ligue 1 is planning to approve a general salary cut in response to the coronavirus pandemic and the reining champions will have to adjust their belts to avoid falling foul of FFP regulations. That could mean the necessity to move on one of the club’s highest earners, with Neymar and Kylian Mbappé the prime candidates.

Given Neymar’s desire to be reunited with Messi and the success the two shared at Barcelona, it could prove to be Mbappé who is permitted to leave. Real Madrid have long sought an openingto sign the World Cup-winner and PSG can expect to coin a world record fee for the 22-year-old. Mbappé has still not committed to a new contract at the Parc des Princes with his current deal expiring in 2022.

Sergio Ramos could also enter the equation. The Real Madrid captain is also in a contract impasseand will be available on a free this summer if he does not renew.

Despite Ramos being a free agent, Madrid could conceivably smooth the Spain international’s passage to Paris if PSG are willing to listen to offers for Mbappé.

Previous articleMessi to Earn £170,000 Per week Bonus from Barca Till 2025
Next articleSingers, Simi And Adekunle Gold, Celebrate 2nd Wedding Anniversary
- Advertisement -

More articles

Sports

Messi to Earn £170,000 Per week Bonus from Barca Till 2025

theabujatimes
Cash-strapped Barcelona will still have to fork out a massive £170,000 per week to Lionel Messi until 2025 even if he does...
Read more
Sports

Jose Mourinho Blast Ozil For Rejecting Tottenham (See What He Said)

theabujatimes
Tottenham Hotspur manager, Jose Mourinho, has hit back at Mesut Ozil after the Arsenal midfielder said he would rather retire than...
Read more
Sports

Harry Kane Is Staying At Tottenham Until 2024 – Brown

theabujatimes
Tottenham have no need to rush contract talks with Harry Kane or fear interest from afar, says Michael Brown, with the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Trending

Nigerians raise concerns as NRC kicks off test booking for e-tickets on Abuja-Kaduna train service

theabujatimes
The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) says it has commenced e-ticketing for train services on the Abuja-Kaduna route. This was...
Read more
Trending

#EndSARS: Abuja Court Orders Magistrate To Stop Case Against Pastor Adeyemi, Adeyanju, Davido, Others

theabujatimes
AHigh Court sitting in Abuja has ordered a magistrates’ court in the capital city to stop proceedings and stay action in a...
Read more
Trending

CSR: Excitement as NBC hands over classroom blocks to Abuja community

theabujatimes
In line with its long-standing commitment to support its stakeholders and communities, the Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) Limited, has donated a newly built...
Read more
Trending

Abuja court sacks suit challenging Gov Akeredolu’s re-election

theabujatimes
A suit challenging the re-election of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has been sacked by a Federal High Court in Abuja.
Read more
Life & Arts

Singers, Simi And Adekunle Gold, Celebrate 2nd Wedding Anniversary

theabujatimes
Singers Simi and Adekunle Gold, are celebrating their second wedding anniversary today January 13. The couple had their...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Bayern Munich squander two-goal lead to lose at Moenchengladbach

Frank Lampard salutes ‘top-class’ Timo Werner after Chelsea win at Newcastle

Lionel Messi tells Barcelona he wants to leave the club

Tyson Fury hasn’t done what’s needed to win my regard, says...