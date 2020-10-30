Friday, October 30, 2020

Relief as fuel queues disappear in FCT

theabujatimes

Most filling stations in Abuja and neighbouring states resumed full operations on Thursday after receiving products, a development that cleared the queues for petrol by motorists in the capital city and its environs.

It was observed that filling stations that had been shut since Monday, eventually opened for operations on Thursday.

Retails outlets in the satellite towns of Abuja and parts of Nasarawa and Niger states that did not have products earlier this week were seen dispensing petrol to motorists on Thursday.

The #EndSARS protests had forced tanker drivers to temporarily suspend the movement of petroleum trucks, following the destruction of the vehicles by angry protesters.

The temporary suspension disrupted the supply of petroleum products in Abuja and neighbouring states, leading to petrol scarcity and long queues of motorists in various parts of the cities.

Oil marketers and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, however, stated that the queues would clear out once the trucks start moving products to Abuja and other states.

The Chairman Board of Directors, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, Abdulkadir Aminu, had projected that the queues would disappear in a few days.

On Thursday, our correspondent observed that the queues had substantially disappeared, as most filling stations within and around Abuja were seen dispensing the commodity.

Previous articleNAFIL commissions games arcade and water park in Abuja
Next articleAbuja shuts three isolation centres as COVID-19 infections drops
