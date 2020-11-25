Rennes 1-2 Chelsea: Olivier Giroud winner books qualification to Champions League knockout stages

Olivier Giroud’s majestic injury-time header booked Chelsea’s place in the knockout stages of the Champions League as they beat Rennes 2-1.

Callum Hudson-Odoi gave Chelsea a first-half lead (21) and it looked like Frank Lampard’s side would rue some wayward finishing when Serhou Guirassy headed home unmarked from a corner (85).

Both teams looked happy with a draw but Giroud – who has aired concerns over a lack of game-time at the club – came off the bench to bravely head home (90) after Timo Werner was denied.

The result, helped by Sevilla’s win in Krasnodar, means the Blues and the Spanish side are guaranteed to finish in the top two of Group E, ahead of their showdown on December 2