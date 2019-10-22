Two renowned Football Intermediaries and players’ Representatives, John Viola and Philip Taggart are expected in Nigeria today to seek ways of impacting and developing Football Agents in the country. The visit, which will take the duo to Ilorin, Kwara State, will end on Saturday, October 26.

Their visit, which is at the instance of a United Kingdom-based company, ASQ Training, and Development (ASQ), will also serve to promote the newly introduced ‘Level Three Certificate in Football Intermediary’ Qualification, which ASQ plans to impact on Nigerian football.

According ASQ Media Representatives in Nigeria, Mr Olisemeka Obi, who spoke on behalf of the Group Managing Director of ASQ, Samson Oluwafemi Adeosun, the company was working closely with ProQual, a UK Skills and Training Awarding body who are regulated by The Office of Qualifications and Examinations Regulation (Ofqual), a non-ministerial government department responsible for the regulation of qualifications, exams and tests in UK.

“Together we are about to launch a ‘first of it’s kind’ Level Three Certification for Football Intermediaries,” he stated.

Speaking further, Obi said: “We have identified the need for such a training and certification to support and encourage budding football agents to get their foot in the door and start to help them to discover the huge wealth of football talent that is obviously out there, especially in Africa.”

The Group Managing Director of ASQ, Mr Adeosun also stated that in addition to the support they have been getting from ProQual UK, ASQ is working closely with renowned and established Football Agents such as John Viola, Philip Taggart and Ex-Footballers such as Paul McVeigh, who are part of the project’s faculties.

“All of them, building on the benefit of their individual experiences across Europe and other parts of the world are helping to develop and build a robust framework designed to maximise the effort and our successes for all.”

The Level Three Certificate in Football Intermediary qualification, which will be accessible Worldwide to anyone aspiring to become a successful Football Agent will also be launched as a Mobile Application’ on both ‘iOS’ and ‘Android.’

“This will be very beneficial to all classes of people within the football community including the players. The Mobile Application will have resources for upcoming agents, while the active players will use the application to learn about what is expected of a player to know how to be easily scouted.”

John Viola is a United Kingdom-based Football Intermediary who has an extensive background in financial services as well as a vast experience that has seen him manage and represent world-class players, including Roberto Carlos, Luis Figo and Andre Schurrle over 20 years in the football business. Viola is greatly respected in the UK, China, the Middle East, and Asia.

