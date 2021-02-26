Saturday, February 27, 2021

info@theabujatimes.com

Trending

Report Recommends More Infrastructure, Schools In FCT

Must read

Trending

Report Recommends More Infrastructure, Schools In FCT

theabujatimes
Research by the Department of Policy, Planning, Research and Statistics of the Education Secretariat in the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has...
Read more
Trending

Photos: Buhari meets new EFCC boss, Bawa behind ‘closed door’ in Abuja

theabujatimes
President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday met with the new Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa behind ‘closed door’ at...
Read more
Trending

Ethiopian Airlines Appoints Senait Ataklet As Abuja Manager

theabujatimes
Ethiopian Airlines has appointed a new traffic and sales manager, Mrs. Senait Ataklet  for Abuja, Nigeria. Senait Joined the...
Read more
Trending

Police Arraign 2 Housewives Over Vandalisation Of Property

theabujatimes
The police on Thursday arraigned two women in Court in Karu, FCT, for allegedly destroying their neighbour’s TV set and water tank.
Read more
theabujatimes

Research by the Department of Policy, Planning, Research and Statistics of the Education Secretariat in the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has called for more schools and renovation of old ones to decongest classrooms and hostels.

The director of the department, Dr. Mohammed Sani Ladan, who made the call during the presentation of education publications, yesterday in Abuja, also solicited for increased budgetary allocation to the sector.

The publications were, Community Score Card 2018, Monitoring of Learning Achievement (MLA) 2018 and Annual School Census Statistical Reports 2017/2018 & 2018/2019.

Ladan said the publications were to provide data for proper planning and enhancement of quality of education in the territory.

“Recommendations are that there is need to establish more schools because of the influx of people into the FCT, renovation and rehabilitation of existing toilet facilities and classrooms to decongest the overpopulated schools in the urban areas.

“I hereby solicit for more support for the Federal Capital Territory Administration in increasing the statutory budgetary allocation to education for more infrastructural provision,” he added.

The acting president of All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS), Hajiya Fatima Abubakar, appealed for the construction of more classes and dormitories for students, as well as employment of more teachers.

The permanent secretary of FCTA, Mr. Olusade Adesola, who represented the Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, called on corporate bodies and wealthy individuals to immortalise themselves by building structures in public schools.

Previous articlePhotos: Buhari meets new EFCC boss, Bawa behind ‘closed door’ in Abuja
- Advertisement -

More articles

Trending

Photos: Buhari meets new EFCC boss, Bawa behind ‘closed door’ in Abuja

theabujatimes
President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday met with the new Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa behind ‘closed door’ at...
Read more
Trending

Ethiopian Airlines Appoints Senait Ataklet As Abuja Manager

theabujatimes
Ethiopian Airlines has appointed a new traffic and sales manager, Mrs. Senait Ataklet  for Abuja, Nigeria. Senait Joined the...
Read more
Trending

Police Arraign 2 Housewives Over Vandalisation Of Property

theabujatimes
The police on Thursday arraigned two women in Court in Karu, FCT, for allegedly destroying their neighbour’s TV set and water tank.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Trending

Report Recommends More Infrastructure, Schools In FCT

theabujatimes
Research by the Department of Policy, Planning, Research and Statistics of the Education Secretariat in the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has...
Read more
Trending

Photos: Buhari meets new EFCC boss, Bawa behind ‘closed door’ in Abuja

theabujatimes
President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday met with the new Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa behind ‘closed door’ at...
Read more
Trending

Ethiopian Airlines Appoints Senait Ataklet As Abuja Manager

theabujatimes
Ethiopian Airlines has appointed a new traffic and sales manager, Mrs. Senait Ataklet  for Abuja, Nigeria. Senait Joined the...
Read more
Trending

Police Arraign 2 Housewives Over Vandalisation Of Property

theabujatimes
The police on Thursday arraigned two women in Court in Karu, FCT, for allegedly destroying their neighbour’s TV set and water tank.
Read more
Politics

PDP chieftain congratulates lawmaker over Supreme Court victory

theabujatimes
A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River State, Amb Ojong Agbor, has congratulated the member Representing Ogoja/Yala Federal...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Petrol, electricity: Labour lists conditions to halt strike

NLC Issues 12-day Ultimatum over Petrol Price, Electricity Tariffs Rise

Reps to differentiate FCT, Abuja in Constitution

Three injured as farmers, herders clash in Abuja community