Report Recommends More Infrastructure, Schools In FCT

Research by the Department of Policy, Planning, Research and Statistics of the Education Secretariat in the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has called for more schools and renovation of old ones to decongest classrooms and hostels.

The director of the department, Dr. Mohammed Sani Ladan, who made the call during the presentation of education publications, yesterday in Abuja, also solicited for increased budgetary allocation to the sector.

The publications were, Community Score Card 2018, Monitoring of Learning Achievement (MLA) 2018 and Annual School Census Statistical Reports 2017/2018 & 2018/2019.

Ladan said the publications were to provide data for proper planning and enhancement of quality of education in the territory.

“Recommendations are that there is need to establish more schools because of the influx of people into the FCT, renovation and rehabilitation of existing toilet facilities and classrooms to decongest the overpopulated schools in the urban areas.

“I hereby solicit for more support for the Federal Capital Territory Administration in increasing the statutory budgetary allocation to education for more infrastructural provision,” he added.

The acting president of All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS), Hajiya Fatima Abubakar, appealed for the construction of more classes and dormitories for students, as well as employment of more teachers.

The permanent secretary of FCTA, Mr. Olusade Adesola, who represented the Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, called on corporate bodies and wealthy individuals to immortalise themselves by building structures in public schools.