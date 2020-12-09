Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Reps seek health infrastructure development bank, approve bill

The House of Representatives on Tuesday passed for second reading, a bill seeking to establish the Nigerian Health Infrastructure Development Bank with N100bn capital to invest in the sector.

The bill is jointly sponsored by the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila; and a member, Mansur Soro.

According to the sponsors, the proposed bank is to “enhance and promote the health and wellbeing of Nigerians to boost local health care capacity.”

The second reading came about one week after the Nigerian Medical Association met with the House called for creation of a Bank of Health to empower the private sector to invest in health care services.

Leading debate on the bill, Soro noted that the bank would promote the development of financial capacities of participants in the health sector and enhance the availability of medical and clinical equipment, facility upgrade and contribute to prosperity of the country.

The lawmaker said, “This bill is conceived to establish a Nigerian Health Infrastructure Development Bank possessing all the powers and attributes of a financial institution.

“The bank will provide long-term credit facilities at a single digit rate to Nigerian-owned health and wellness facilities or projects. Provide loans either in Naira or foreign currencies or both for the requirement of eligible health and wellness facilities or project. Encourage the development of Nigerian owned health and wellness facilities and projects in Nigeria.”

Soro added that subject to the approval of the Minister of Finance, the bank would raise loans from the local and international capital markets from bilateral or multilateral sources as the market situation permits.

He further said, “To be eligible to facility from the bank, an entity or project shall possess a record of at least 10 years active participation in the Nigerian health and wellness sector prior to its application to access funds and must be wholly owned by Nigerians.

“The passage of this bill will rapidly build the capacity of hospitals and wellness centres operating in Nigeria through the provision of advanced medical and clinical equipment.”

