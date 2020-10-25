Reps to differentiate FCT, Abuja in Constitution

The House of Representatives is considering the proper definitions for Abuja and the Federal Capital Territory in the 1999 Constitution.

A bill seeking to differentiate the two locations passed first reading at the House on Tuesday.

Abuja is the capital of Nigeria while it is used interchangeably with the Federal Capital Territory.

The bill seeks to amend 88 places in the Constitution where Abuja or FCT is mentioned.

Sponsor of the bill, Mr Awaji-Inombek Abiante, said the bill sought to address the confusion in what Abuja and FCT meant.

Speaking to our correspondent, Abiante said, “If you go through those sections that require alterations, some of those who wrote the laws lacked knowledge of science or mathematics.

There is what is called a state and a sub-state. Where is Abuja and where is the FCT? You say the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. Is Abuja inside the FCT or the FCT is inside Abuja? Let us define it. That is what we want to know. If they are the same, let us know so that we can have a correct nomenclature.”