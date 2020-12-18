Residents fear attack over palliatives stored in Abuja house linked to Dogara

Some residents of Seguela Street, Wuse 2, Abuja, have expressed fears of a possible attack by hoodlums following the decision of a politician to keep thousands of bags containing COVID-19 relief materials at his residence.

Our correspondent, who visited the street on Thursday, observed several white bags marked ‘CACOVID’ being conveyed unto buses.

Though residents claim the property is the residence of the immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, the guard at the gate said it was Dogara’s former property but he had since moved to Maitama. The guard also refused to say who owned the property.

A resident, who wished to remain anonymous, told The PUNCH that men had been moving CACOVID items from the compound since Wednesday evening and the items seemed to be a lot.

“They have been moving bags of CACOVID items from that house since Wednesday evening and they still have not finished. This is nearly 24 hours. Ideally, Dogara should not be keeping such items in his home. Is he trying to put our lives in danger?” he asked.

Hoodlums had last month looted several warehouses where COVID-19 relief materials were kept.

Some politicians’ houses where relief items were stored, were also looted.

Incidentally, Dogara’s home in Jos, Plateau State, was attacked by hoodlums following reports that there were COVID-19 palliatives stored in his home.

“We were told that Dogara wants to share some of the palliatives for his supporters during Christmas. We have no problem with that. However, he should have stored the items at a warehouse rather than in a residential area. What is he even doing with the palliatives?”

When our correspondent contacted Dogara’s Spokesman, Hassan Turaki, he said his principal had no property on the said street.

“His Excellency, Rt Hon. Yakubu Dogara, does not own or rent any property on that street on Wuse 2, Abuja. I advise that you should cross-check your information before going to press, please. Thank you,” Turaki stated.

Minutes after our correspondent reached out to Hassan, however, the gate to Dogara’s home was shut while the workers stopped conveying the items.

Nigeria’s ruling class had come under heavy criticism for storing COVID-19 palliatives include rice, salt, and other f, in their residence rather than distribute them to those who needed them during the lockdown.

The palliatives, it was learnt, were purchased with funds donated by several prominent business leaders like Aliko Dangote, Mike Adenuga, Oba Otudeko, Femi Otedola, Tony Elumelu and a host of others. The palliatives were given to politicians to distribute, many of whom kept them.