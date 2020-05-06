Residents of Mpape area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja have been provided with food items, tanks of water, hand wash facilities as part of measures to provide access to safe, adequate, affordable water, sanitation and hygiene services during and after the COVID-19 outbreak.

The executive director of WASHMATA, Dr. Bolu Onabolu, while handing over the palliatives yesterday at the FCT suburbs mentioned that the intervention was part of efforts to reduce pain and challenges Nigerians are facing due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The former UNICEF Water and Sanitation specialist said her organization was moved by the plight of Nigerians who have been deprived of some basic necessities of life for no fault of theirs but as a result of COVID 19 pandemic, which has ravaged the world and claimed many lives.



According to her, WASHMATA will continue to carry out her corporate social responsibility in such a way that Nigerians, irrespective of their tribal, religious or cultural affiliations will benefit.

“WASHMATA is an organization, which focuses on building a society in which everyone, especially the most vulnerable, poorest of the poor and those in hard to reach areas, enjoy continuous, sustainable access to safe, adequate, affordable water, sanitation and hygiene services that contribute to good health and productive livelihoods,” she said.

Director Communications WASHMATA, Wale Elekolusi, stressed the need for government to increase his support to the citizen by including the supply of water to hard to reach communities and provide access of same with provision of basic life needs for proper sanitation and hygiene.

About 150 residents were handed foodstuffs to meet their immediate needs and were lectured on how to maintain maximum personal and environmental hygiene and stay from any acts that can lead to the contraction of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. WASHMATA also donated a water Tank to the Katampe 1 community of Mpape and implored the people to maintain it for optimum use.