Sunday, January 24, 2021

Restructuring: PDP dares Tinubu, El-Rufai, Amaechi, other APC stalwarts

Herdsmen: Buhari Deploys "Tactical" Police Team from Abuja To Conduct Assessment Of Oyo Violence

President Muhammadu Buhari has deployed a police tactical team to assess the damages caused by the Friday clash between youths and Fulani...
Abuja Cultural Market Creates 2,500 Jobs – NCAC DG

The director-general of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, has said the council is ready to create...
Sule commissions remodeled Nasarawa Governor's lodge in Abuja

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule,  has commissioned the remodeled Nasarawa Governor's Lodge, in Asokoro, Abuja. Commissioning the building during a...
INEC Chairman Sued In Abuja Over Assets Declaration

AFederal High Court in Abuja has been asked to compel the Code of Conduct Bureau to produce the assets' declaration form, belonging...
theabujatimes

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday challenged leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to speak out on President Muhammadu Buhari’s “decision” to go back on the campaign promise of restructuring.

PDP said its challenge followed the comment by Senate spokesperson, Senator Ajibola Basiru, who said restructuring as promised by the APC was only a “slogan”.

A statement by Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, dared APC Caretaker Chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni, National Leader, Bola Tinubu, Governors Nasir el-Rufai and Kayode Fayemi, Ministers Rotimi Amaechi and Lai Mohammed to speak out on the matter.

PDP noted that APC’s inaction on restructuring and declaration by the Buhari presidency that Nigerians should channel their demands to the National Assembly validates the belief that the party only wanted power in 2015.

The opposition said it was disappointing that for almost six years, the Buhari presidency, which has made no concrete effort towards forwarding an executive bill to the legislature, asked Nigerians to carry their burden to the federal lawmakers.

“Our party asserts that beside President Buhari, other bigger culprits of the failure on restructuring are the silent leaders of the APC who, despite promising restructuring, are clandestinely supportive of its huge betrayal.”

Ologbondiyan told the APC to take responsibility for challenges to national unity, having failed to fulfil the promises they made on restructuring such as devolution of power and true federalism.

“We are already aware of plots by certain APC leaders to recourse to condemning President Buhari as being singularly responsible for the failures of his administration and use such a narrative to beguile Nigerians again with another round of fake promises on restructuring.”

The PDP challenged the APC to counter its position and urged President Buhari to immediately formulate an executive bill on restructuring.

