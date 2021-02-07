Sunday, February 7, 2021

info@theabujatimes.com

Trending

Retired NIS officer, three others abducted in Abuja

Must read

Trending

Emirates Airlines cancels flights out of Lagos, Abuja

theabujatimes
Less than 24 hours after the Federal Government lifted the ban on suspension of Emirates Airlines flight operation in Nigeria, the United...
Read more
Life & Arts

Davido talks about working with Teni on her new album, ‘Wondaland’

theabujatimes
On January 4, 2020, Nigerian superstar, Davido took to his Twitter page to reminisce about the night that Teni chased him down...
Read more
Sports

Lewandowski: Bayern can complete one of the biggest historical achievements in all of football

theabujatimes
The Bavarian giants are hoping to lift a sixth trophy in the space of a year at the Club World Cup
Read more
Sports

‘Kane will beat every possible record’ – Mourinho heaps praise upon ‘special’ Tottenham striker

theabujatimes
The Portuguese boss hailed the England international after his goal scoring return against West Brom Harry Kane "will beat...
Read more
theabujatimes

A retired Assistant Comptroller-General of Immigration, Abdulahi Rakieu, and three others have been abducted in the Tungan Maje area of Gwagwalada Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory.

The kidnappers were said to have raided the victims’ house and whisked them away.

This is as the FCT Police Command has arrested six suspected kidnappers along the Apo axis of the nation’s capital.

The suspects, Frank Ozor, 26 years, Nweke Uche, 19; Chester Uzor,25; Chukwu Bethrand, 27; Chukwu Samuel, 25 and Kelechi Ngene, 26, were intercepted by police operatives on patrol on Saturday, after they had earlier abducted three persons.

The police spokesperson, ASP Mariam Yusuf, said the suspects were arrested while attempting to relocate one of their victims.

“Further investigation led to the successful rescue of two other victims who identified the suspects,” she said in a statement titled, ‘Police rescue victims, arrest six suspects.’

Yusuf explained that the command has launched a strategic counter-kidnapping operation to checkmate the rising insecurity in the FCT.

According to her, the police have deployed undercover operatives across Abuja as part of covert operations against kidnappers and other criminals.

She said, “We have deployed covert and overt crime-fighting strategies to strengthen security across the Federal Capital Territory, especially in areas with rugged terrain.

“Furthermore, the command is working closely with sister security agencies, key stakeholders and community leaders to rid the FCT of criminal elements.”

Previous articleNCAC to build Africa’s biggest events centre in Abuja
Next article‘Kane will beat every possible record’ – Mourinho heaps praise upon ‘special’ Tottenham striker
- Advertisement -

More articles

Trending

Emirates Airlines cancels flights out of Lagos, Abuja

theabujatimes
Less than 24 hours after the Federal Government lifted the ban on suspension of Emirates Airlines flight operation in Nigeria, the United...
Read more
Trending

FCT police arrest six suspected kidnappers, rescue victims

theabujatimes
Six suspected kidnappers have been arrested by operatives of the Federal Capital Territory Police Command on February 6, 2021.
Read more
Trending

Fear as kidnappers, bandits, ‘one-chance’ others ‘find feet’ in Abuja

theabujatimes
As security challenges continue to confront the entire nation, the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja is not left out as the city has...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Trending

Emirates Airlines cancels flights out of Lagos, Abuja

theabujatimes
Less than 24 hours after the Federal Government lifted the ban on suspension of Emirates Airlines flight operation in Nigeria, the United...
Read more
Life & Arts

Davido talks about working with Teni on her new album, ‘Wondaland’

theabujatimes
On January 4, 2020, Nigerian superstar, Davido took to his Twitter page to reminisce about the night that Teni chased him down...
Read more
Sports

Lewandowski: Bayern can complete one of the biggest historical achievements in all of football

theabujatimes
The Bavarian giants are hoping to lift a sixth trophy in the space of a year at the Club World Cup
Read more
Sports

‘Kane will beat every possible record’ – Mourinho heaps praise upon ‘special’ Tottenham striker

theabujatimes
The Portuguese boss hailed the England international after his goal scoring return against West Brom Harry Kane "will beat...
Read more
Trending

Retired NIS officer, three others abducted in Abuja

theabujatimes
A retired Assistant Comptroller-General of Immigration, Abdulahi Rakieu, and three others have been abducted in the Tungan Maje area of Gwagwalada Area...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

FCTA announces date for school resumption in Abuja

FCT board returns N74.5m to intending pilgrims

10 vehicles confiscated as FCTA begins removal of illegal marts

Petrol, electricity: Labour lists conditions to halt strike