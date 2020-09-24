Friday, September 25, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

Politics

Return to APC, Ize-Iyamu begs Obaseki

Must read

Sports

Leicester City 0-2 Arsenal: Fuchs own goal and Nketiah strike seal EFL Cup win

abujatimes
Arsenal continued their fine start to the 2020-21 season, easing past Leicester City in the EFL Cup on Wednesday.
Read more
Politics

Buhari Departs Abuja to Attend Guinea Bissau’s National Day

abujatimes
President Muhammadu Buhari would today (Thursday) depart Abuja for Bissau to attend events commemorating Guinea Bissau’s National Day. Special...
Read more
Trending

Abuja Lions Club to build N45m Paediatric Cancer Centre

abujatimes
The newly installed President of Abuja Metropolitan Lions Club, Chief Charlz Opusunju,  and his team are set to build a N45 million...
Read more
Trending

Lawmaker, contractor differ on status of Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano road

abujatimes
Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Works, Abubakar Bichi and multinational construction company, Julius Berger, are at loggerheads over the status...
Read more
abujatimes

Candidate of the All Progressives Congress in last Saturday Governorship election, Pastor Ize-Iyamu, has called on Governor Godwin Obaseki to return to APC.

In a television broadcast on Wednesday night, Ize-Iyamu said, “We are going to talk to everybody. We are going to bring everybody back. I want to salute my brother, the governor. I will like to appeal to him to return to the party. In every family, we have a disagreement.

“Let it not be said that it was this disagreement that pushed him out. I made that mistake before and I have come to realise that it was a grievous error and I will not want him as a senior brother to make the same mistake.

“I will like to appeal to him to set aside his anger and come back. In APC, he is recognised as a leader and it would be difficult for him to be recognised as a leader in the new party he is going to.

“Certainly, we are ready to work with him and all well-meaning Edo people. We believe it is time to bring peace back to Edo State.”

Obaseki polled 307,955 votes to defeat Ize-Iyamu, who secured 223,619 votes in Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

The governor was disqualified from contesting the APC primary election after he fell out with Adams Oshiomhole over the running of Edo State.

But Obaseki defected to PDP where he ran for the election and won.

Previous articleN. Korea Shoots, Cremates S. Korean Civilian at Sea, Says Seoul
Next articleHow I traced my ancestry to the Igbo tribe – Pastor T.D Jakes
- Advertisement -

More articles

Politics

Buhari Departs Abuja to Attend Guinea Bissau’s National Day

abujatimes
President Muhammadu Buhari would today (Thursday) depart Abuja for Bissau to attend events commemorating Guinea Bissau’s National Day. Special...
Read more
Politics

I am not under US surveillance — Atiku

abujatimes
Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has denied a report that the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), an agency of the U.S. Department...
Read more
Politics

Govt has no business running refinery, says Osinbajo

abujatimes
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday reaffirmed that the Federal Government has no business running  the refineries in the country.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Sports

Leicester City 0-2 Arsenal: Fuchs own goal and Nketiah strike seal EFL Cup win

abujatimes
Arsenal continued their fine start to the 2020-21 season, easing past Leicester City in the EFL Cup on Wednesday.
Read more
Politics

Buhari Departs Abuja to Attend Guinea Bissau’s National Day

abujatimes
President Muhammadu Buhari would today (Thursday) depart Abuja for Bissau to attend events commemorating Guinea Bissau’s National Day. Special...
Read more
Trending

Abuja Lions Club to build N45m Paediatric Cancer Centre

abujatimes
The newly installed President of Abuja Metropolitan Lions Club, Chief Charlz Opusunju,  and his team are set to build a N45 million...
Read more
Trending

Lawmaker, contractor differ on status of Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano road

abujatimes
Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Works, Abubakar Bichi and multinational construction company, Julius Berger, are at loggerheads over the status...
Read more
Life & Arts

How I traced my ancestry to the Igbo tribe – Pastor T.D Jakes

abujatimes
Popular American preacher, Bishop T.D Jakes of the Potter’s House, has revealed how he discovered that his ancestors are from the Igbo...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Breaking: FG announces new date for WAEC, school resumption

Minister writes Buhari, seeks end to stamp duty crisis

COVID-19: Reps uncover plans for Nigerians

Buhari Orders Thorough Investigation Into Killing Of Kogi PDP Woman Leader