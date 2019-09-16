The leader of the #RevolutionNow protest, Omoyele Sowore, has again asked the Federal High Court to grant him bail on self recognizance or any condition the court chooses.

Mr Sowore’s request is contained in a motion filed on Friday by his counsel, Femi Falana, and made available on Monday.

Mr Falana cited Section 28(4) of the Terrorism Prevention (Amendment) Act 2013, which states that a person detained pursuant to Section 27 (1) can be admitted to bail by the court.

It was earlier reported how Justice Nkeonye Maha on August 28 refused to hear an earlier application filed by Mr Sowore, challenging his detention for 45 days by the State Security Service (SSS).

Ms Maha, who declined all the applications by Mr Sowore, sent the case back to Justice Taiwo Taiwo for further hearing. Mr Taiwo is the judge who granted the SSS the authorisation to detain the Sahara Reporters publisher for 45 days.

Mr Falana had asked the court to set aside the exparte order granted by Mr Taiwo.

My Falana also applied for oral bail when Justice Maha rejected the earlier application.

Mr Sowore was arrested by the SSS after he planned a nationwide protest tagged #RevolutionNow.

The SSS accuses him of terrorism and plotting to overthrow President Muhammadu Buhari. The activist denies the allegation.

“The applicant herein is seeking the order of the court admitting the applicant to bail on self-recognition or upon any condition the court may reasonably deem to impose in the circumstances of the case,” his new motion says.

Mr Sowore, a presidential candidate in the last general elections, has for over a decade used journalism and activism to challenge bad governance in Nigeria.

Prior to his arrest, he met with a fugitive separatist leader, Nnamdi Kanu, abroad, and posted photos of the meeting.

Mr Kanu, who is being tried for treason in Nigeria, jumped bail and travelled abroad.

The meeting is one of the ‘evidence’ the government is using to accuse Mr Sowore of terrorism.

