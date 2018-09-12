Revenue

For the Murtala Mohammed Airport customs command, 18 seizures were recorded, two suspects arrested. The command however raked in a total of N13.6million from seized items.

Why rice?

Reacting to the development, the Public Relations Officer of the Seme border Command of the NCS, Mr. Nurudeen Saidu, told Vanguard Maritime Report that apart from being a staple food for Nigerians, rice is the most profitable for smugglers as there are also always ready buyers for smuggled rice.

“Rice is the most profitable for smugglers, which is why smugglers will always engage in the smuggling of the commodity” he said. Similarly, the National President of the National Council of Managing Directors of Licensed Customs Agents, NCMDLCA, Mr. Lucky Amiwero, also told Vanguard Maritime Report, that the smuggling of foreign rice will continue to thrive because they are cheaper and more available than the locally produced rice. Amiwero suggested that the government needs to go beyond its policy on rice by way of intervening with subsidy on the local rice production and making it more available. He said: “The volume of locally produced rice cannot meet the demand of Nigerians; the local is also more expensive than the foreign one”.

For revenue generation, Zone ‘A’ raked in the highest amount of revenue at a total of N3.9billion representing the Duty Payable Value and import Duty inflows. While N2.8billion was recorded as value of the goods, the import duty was put at N991.4million. While N982.2million was raked from Zone ‘C’, Zones ‘B’ and ‘D’ recorded N457.4million each as revenue during the period. At the command level, all the 27 customs commands recorded the seizure of one item or the other. For the nation’s premier port in Apapa customs command, no seizure of any kind was recorded but Seme, Idiroko-Ogun, Oyo-Osun, Delta-Edo commands recorded seizures of various items.