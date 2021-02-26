Friday, February 26, 2021

info@theabujatimes.com

Business

Rising crude oil price good for our economy- Minister

Must read

Business

Rising crude oil price good for our economy- Minister

theabujatimes
Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, said the rising price of crude oil is a good omen for...
Read more
Business

Dead refineries cost Nigeria N10.7trn in 10 years —Oil Marketers

theabujatimes
Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria has revealed that over N10.7 trillion was expended on fuel subsidy in the last 10 years.
Read more
Headlines

Buhari orders war on bandits, kidnappers, criminals

theabujatimes
President Muhammadu Buhari promised Nigerians on Thursday that bandits, criminals and kidnappers will continue to be dealt with by security agents.
Read more
Africa News

Woman In Kenya Confesses Cult Church Brainwashed Her To Have Sex With Snakes

theabujatimes
A woman in Kenya confessed to having sex with snakes and eating human flesh blaming a cultic church had brainwashed her to...
Read more
theabujatimes

Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, said the rising price of crude oil is a good omen for Nigeria.

The minister said this while addressing State House correspondents on the state of the economy under President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday in Abuja.

She said gaining more revenue from the sale of crude would yield more revenue for government as well as reduce the country’s rate of borrowing.

“The more revenue we realize out of the budget, the less we borrow. As we see the oil price rising and provides us more revenue, it provides us some reliefs. We will be able to reduce our borrowing so, it is a positive thing for us,” she said.

She also assured Nigerians that government has already made provision for COVID-19 vaccines in the 2021 budget.

While justifying Nigeria’s rate of borrowing, the minister said the country’s proportion of borrowing is not misplaced because it’s to develop infrastructure not to be left behind.

“There is a lot sensitivity in Nigeria about the level of borrowing by the government and it is not misplaced. And I said earlier that the level of borrowing is not unreasonable, it is not high. The problem we have is that of revenue.

“So, what we need to do is to increase revenue to be able to enhance our debt to GDP obligation capacity. If we say we will not borrow and therefore not build rails and major infrastructure until our revenue rises enough, then, we will regress as a country. We will be left behind; we won’t be able to improve our business environment and our economy will not grow.

She said Nigeria’s total borrowing as of December 31, 2020, stood at N32.9 trillion, representing 21.6 percent of the GDP.

She explained that as of 2019, the debt to GDP ratio was 19.2 percent, stressing that only two percent was added.

The minister said there would be a supplementary budget for the 2021 national budget.

“There will be a supplementary budget, the first one will be in March relating the COVID-19 pandemic but we will also have a mid-year review like we did last year of the budget and if at the time we do the review there is a need to go back to do any amendment for supplementary budget, at that time we will take that decision, if not, we will just report the review,” she said.

Previous articleDead refineries cost Nigeria N10.7trn in 10 years —Oil Marketers
- Advertisement -

More articles

Business

Dead refineries cost Nigeria N10.7trn in 10 years —Oil Marketers

theabujatimes
Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria has revealed that over N10.7 trillion was expended on fuel subsidy in the last 10 years.
Read more
Business

Oando’s share price up by 10%

theabujatimes
Oando Plc  joined the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) top gainers with a 10 per cent increase in share price from N3.18 to...
Read more
Business

7Star Global Set To Join Airline Operations

theabujatimes
The 7Star Global airlines, an aircraft maintenance and overhaul repairs firm based in Lagos, is set to acquire four Embraer jets to...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Business

Rising crude oil price good for our economy- Minister

theabujatimes
Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, said the rising price of crude oil is a good omen for...
Read more
Business

Dead refineries cost Nigeria N10.7trn in 10 years —Oil Marketers

theabujatimes
Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria has revealed that over N10.7 trillion was expended on fuel subsidy in the last 10 years.
Read more
Headlines

Buhari orders war on bandits, kidnappers, criminals

theabujatimes
President Muhammadu Buhari promised Nigerians on Thursday that bandits, criminals and kidnappers will continue to be dealt with by security agents.
Read more
Africa News

Woman In Kenya Confesses Cult Church Brainwashed Her To Have Sex With Snakes

theabujatimes
A woman in Kenya confessed to having sex with snakes and eating human flesh blaming a cultic church had brainwashed her to...
Read more
World News

Joe Biden talks to Saudi king ahead of Khashoggi report release

theabujatimes
In a statement about US President Joe Biden and Saudi King Salman's the conversation on Thursday, the White House did not mention...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Vessels offload over N120b raw sugar at port

United Capital raises N15b short-term capital

Fidelity Bank Posts N21.3bn Profit in Nine Months

Kebbi rice farmers lose N1b to flood