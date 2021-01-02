Saturday, January 2, 2021

Politics

Rivers APC crisis: Abe’s faction to mobilise fund for fresh court action

theabujatimes

The Senator Magnus Abe faction of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State has said it would float a litigation fund to pursue members’ desire for internal democracy in the party.

Former Rivers State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Worgu Boms, disclosed this yesterday in Port Harcourt. Boms said its faction would continue to explore lawful means in seeking justice for the thousands of party faithful who paid for forms to participate in the party’s congresses to elect new executives in 2018 but were denied nomination forms.

He said: “All of us are fully aware of the seemingly unending crises of APC Rivers which became public issue when thousands of party faithful were refused issuance of party nomination forms to enable them participate in the then scheduled party congresses to elect new executives of the party to run its affairs, and this was after the party collected monies from them for the forms.

“They had to resort to litigation against the party to enforce their rights in the case that is now known as Ibrahim Umah and Others Vs. APC.

“We hereby announce our decision to float a Litigation Fund in Rivers APC, in aid of recourse to court to assist members in their exertions to entrench internal democracy in our party.

“When the plans are concluded, we shall publicly be soliciting funds from interested public members who believe in the ideals of democracy and clean politics devoid of one man show. No one can and should be allowed to attempt to stop anyone from access to justice. The consequences on the society are dire.”

He flayed the alleged comments against the judiciary by the State APC caretaker committee chairman, Barr, Isaac Abbot-Ogbbula. He noted that those in the habit of criticising judges when judgments don’t favour them do so to fester impunity and intimidation.

