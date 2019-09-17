Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr has assured Nigerian football fans that the goalkeeping problem that has plagued the national team is now a thing of the past, reports soccernet.ng.

Since Vincent Enyeama retired from the national team, the Super Eagles have struggled to find a decent replacement, with the likes of Ikechukwu Ezenwa and Daniel Akpeyi failing to impress.

Although Francis Uzoho did better than those two when he was given the chance, his form has regressed since he moved to Cyprus due to a lack of activity at his club.

However, after switching clubs last summer, he is back playing regularly and that showed in his performance in Nigeria’s 2-2 draw with Ukraine last Tuesday.

With him, back playing regularly and Fortuna Dusseldorf II goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye now in the team, Gernot Rohr believes the Super Eagles have solved their goalkeeping issues.

The former Bordeaux manager said this in an interview on NFF twitter handle, which was monitored by Soccernet.ng. “Our goalkeeper, Uzoho is much better, because he is playing in his club, and even in the goalkeeper positions we had problems, but we see that, we have already the answer.”

The German tactician went on to say that the team will play friendlies against African teams in the next round of international break because of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, which begin in November.

When asked the team’s likely opponents in October, Rohr said: “We have to play against African teams, because the qualifiers we get African teams.

“We have to play Benin at first at home, and then we have to go to Lesotho, so we have to be used in African football. Today was European football (referring to the Ukraine game) and the players did very well, now we have to go back to Africa, or perhaps play in Europe against other African teams like they do,” Rohr added.

