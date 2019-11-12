Squirrels to hit Uyo today

Enyimba center-back, Ifeanyi Anaemena has been called up to replace Brian Idowu in the Super Eagles squad preparing for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against the Benin Republic and Lesotho. Idowu – who was part of the 23-man squad for the two fixtures, will miss out due to passport issues, according to a tweet by the official Super Eagles handle.

“Bryan Idowu is out of the 2021 Afcon qualifiers owing to passport issues…Ifeanyi Anaemena of Enyimba FC is his replacement,” the tweet read.

Anaemena has been ever-present for the People’s Elephant in recent seasons, leading them to the semi-finals of the 2018 Caf Confederation Cup and winning the Nigeria Professional Football League for a record eighth time in 2019. He got his first senior national team call-up with the Nigeria (Chan team) that lost 4-3 on aggregate to Togo in the 2020 African Nations Championship qualifiers. He has joined the other members of the team, who started arriving on Sunday with Kenneth Omeruo, Samuel Kalu and Ikechukwu Ezenwa the early arrivals.

The 14 who trained on the grounds of the Ibom Meridien Hotel and Resort on Monday evening are Musa, goalkeepers Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Daniel Akpeyi and Maduka Okoye, defenders Kenneth Omeruo, Chidozie Awaziem, Olaoluwa Aina, Jamilu Collins and Oluwasemilogo Ajayi, midfielders Alex Iwobi, Ramon Azeez and Wilfred Ndidi, and forwards Samuel Kalu and Victor Osimhen.



Those arriving this morning are defenders William Ekong, Anaemena and Abdullahi Shehu, midfielders Mikel Agu and Joseph Ayodele-Aribo, and forwards Moses Simon, Samuel Chukwueze, Paul Onuachu and Emmanuel Dennis. Ayodele-Aribo, who plays for Glasgow Rangers in Scotland, has scored in the Eagles’ last two games, against Ukraine (2-2) and Brazil (1-1) – incidentally the only two matches he has played for Nigeria.



The Super Eagles will train at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium this evening. Nigeria will meet Benin Republic tomorrow in Uyo and fly to Maseru for Sunday’s clash with Lesotho. Meanwhile, the Benin Republic delegation is expected in Uyo today.