Monday, January 18, 2021

info@theabujatimes.com

Sports

Romelu Lukaku Set For Shock Move To Man City (See What He Said)

Must read

Business

Oduoye Building Services Advocates For Better Work Conditions For Young Professionals

theabujatimes
Mr Olaleke Oluwasayo, the managing director of Oduoye Building Services during an interview session spoke on “One of the difficulties for startup...
Read more
Trending

Fosh Studio unveils new Abuja outlet

theabujatimes
Popular Gwarimpa fashion and lifestyle shop, Fosh Studio, has unveiled another ultra-modern studio at LifeCamp area of Abuja, with a promise to...
Read more
Trending

Nigeria needs priests, pastors after Christ’s heart, says Kaigama

theabujatimes
The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja Diocese, Ignatius Kaigama, on Sunday advised Nigerian priests and pastors to use the biblical Samuel as their...
Read more
Trending

COVID-19: How PTF, FCTA, Shoprite exposed Abuja to infection during Christmas

theabujatimes
IN December 21, 2020, the Presidential Task Force(PTF) on COVID-19 suggested to state governments and the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to...
Read more
theabujatimes

Inter Milan striker, Romelu Lukaku, has become a target for Manchester City, who will invest £200 million in their squad in several areas at the end of the season, the UK Telegraph reports.

Pep Guardiola’s men sit four points behind leaders Manchester United with a game in hand, ahead of their match with Crystal Palace on Sunday.

But City face a summer rebuilding, with the likes of Sergio Aguero, Fernandinho and Eric Garcia able to leave for free.

Guardiola will be in the market for a new striker, left back and a defensive midfielder.

One area of concern is a long-term replacement for striker Aguero, who has struggled with injury problems since the start of the season.

The 32-year-old striker’s contract expires in six months, and he is yet to make a decision on his future.

But City will reportedly target a new striker even if Aguero ends up staying at the Etihad beyond this summer.

It is believed that Lukaku, Dortmund striker Erling Haaland and Benfica forward, Darwin Nunez have been targeted as long-term successors to Aguero.

Lukaku has previously played for City’s rivals, Manchester United, between 2017 and 2019. But he struggled for minutes under Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer despite scoring 42 goals in 96 appearances in all competitions.

Previous article‘Corruption Is What Makes People Depressed’ – Rapper Vector
Next articleCristiano Ronaldo Is On A Decline – Juventus Legend Speaks Out Ahead Of Inter Milan Clash
- Advertisement -

More articles

Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo Is On A Decline – Juventus Legend Speaks Out Ahead Of Inter Milan Clash

theabujatimes
Juventus icon, Roberto Boninsegna has rated low the club’s superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of the Old Lady clash with Inter Milan...
Read more
Sports

Frank Lampard Speaks On Avram Grant’s Return To Chelsea (See What He Said)

theabujatimes
Chelsea boss, Frank Lampard, has reacted to reports linking the club’s former coach, Avram Grant, with a return to Chelsea.
Read more
Sports

Liverpool Boss Klopp Names Player To Miss Man United Clash

theabujatimes
Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, has confirmed that Naby Keita will miss his side’s Premier League clash with Manchester United on Sunday...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Business

Oduoye Building Services Advocates For Better Work Conditions For Young Professionals

theabujatimes
Mr Olaleke Oluwasayo, the managing director of Oduoye Building Services during an interview session spoke on “One of the difficulties for startup...
Read more
Trending

Fosh Studio unveils new Abuja outlet

theabujatimes
Popular Gwarimpa fashion and lifestyle shop, Fosh Studio, has unveiled another ultra-modern studio at LifeCamp area of Abuja, with a promise to...
Read more
Trending

Nigeria needs priests, pastors after Christ’s heart, says Kaigama

theabujatimes
The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja Diocese, Ignatius Kaigama, on Sunday advised Nigerian priests and pastors to use the biblical Samuel as their...
Read more
Trending

COVID-19: How PTF, FCTA, Shoprite exposed Abuja to infection during Christmas

theabujatimes
IN December 21, 2020, the Presidential Task Force(PTF) on COVID-19 suggested to state governments and the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to...
Read more
Politics

Ekiti govt relaxes curfew, orders schools to reopen Monday

theabujatimes
The Ekiti State government on Sunday night relaxed the curfew imposed on the state. The government had last year...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Carabao Cup: Balogun may replace Auba against City

Akinlabi Enters The History Books As First Nigerian To Play Competitively...

Leicester City 0-2 Arsenal: Fuchs own goal and Nketiah strike seal...

Istanbul Basaksehir 2-1 Man Utd: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side suffer first...