Rotary preaches peaceful coexistence in Abuja

The Rotary Club of Abuja, District 9125, has advised residents of Piwoyi, a community in the FCT, on the need to live in peace with one another.

The group gave the advice at a one-day peace and conflict prevention and resolution town hall meeting on Saturday, in Abuja.

Speaking, Dr Patrick Ezie, President of Rotary Club, said the event, which was tagged “Peace in Communities”, was aimed at promoting peace and curbing the spread of violence in Abuja and the country at large.

“The month of February, in Rotary Clubs all over the world, is a month of peace and conflict prevention and resolution, so we need to preach the importance of peace even at the community level.

“We want the message to get to people at the grassroots, as we cannot continue to pretend that all is going on well, when it is not.

“Everyday we hear stories of ethnic, religious, community rivalry and so on, which cannot make this world a better place.

“That is why we will continue to use all avenues to preach peace, unity, love and tolerance among all Nigerians, irrespective of one’s religious, ethnic or political affiliations,” Ezeh said.

Mr Adeleye Jasper, Director, Community Service of the club, also admonished all participants to adopt what they have learnt and become peace ambassadors in their respective communities.

Jasper urged them to also teach their neighbours and other members of their respective communities what they had learnt at the meeting.

Mrs Judith Lubem, a participant, appreciated the club for the town hall meeting and promised to preach peace in her community.

“I have learnt how to respond to issues, and not taking laws into my hands.

“I also learnt to always give room for dialogue, whenever there is a misunderstanding,” Lubem added.

The town hall meeting was organised by the Rotary Club of Abuja, District 9125. (NAN)