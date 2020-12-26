Saturday, December 26, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

Business

Rush for National identity Number disrupts business activities in Zamfara

Must read

Trending

Boko Haram kills at least seven in Christmas Eve attack in Nigeria, local official says

theabujatimes
At least seven people were killed in a Boko Haram attack on the majority-Christian village of Pemi in Nigeria's Borno state on...
Read more
Trending

Black Christmas For Traders As Fire Guts Abuja Market

theabujatimes
Traders at the Yakasuwa Market, 6th Avenue in Gwarimpa, Abuja were yesterday thrown into confusion as fire destroyed wares estimated at millions...
Read more
Trending

Task force clears Abuja recreational spots of fun seekers

theabujatimes
Following the violation of its decision to shut down recreational spots in the territory, the Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA on Friday...
Read more
Trending

Christians Attend Christmas Service In Abuja

theabujatimes
Christians in Nigeria have joined their counterparts across the world to celebrate Christmas. In Abuja, the nation’s capital, some...
Read more
theabujatimes

The office of the National Identity Management Commission in Zamfara State has been besieged by a crowd of persons seeking to register their SIM cards following the recent government deadline

Our correspondent who visited the office along Zaria road in Gusau, reports that the NIMC office appeared surprised to know that more than half of the citizens in Zamfara have not registered their SIM.

A staff member of the organisation who spoke to DAILY POST said, “We did not know that there are a huge population of people in Zamfara state until the Commission gave this order”, he lamented.

“If not that the federal government came out with an iron hand to handle the situation, many people were not ready to obtain the national identity cards”

Peter noted that the staff have not rested as the office has been crowded since the announcement, saying that many come as early as 5:30am waiting for workers to open the gate.

But one of the people who spoke with our correspondent, Hajiya Billkisu said the conditions attached to the national identity card issue discouraged people from registering.

According to her, she had lost her voters card while trying to pack from one place to the other, stressing that she has been in the office three consecutive times for the identity card but the workers always turn her down because she could not meet up with the conditions.

“I don’t have voters card neither do I have a driving license so how do I meet with the conditions”

Bilikisu explained that the national identity cards issue has disrupted many business activities in the state, pointing out that businessmen and women have abandoned their legitimate endeavours for the identity card.

“The federal government said that it introduced that policy because of armed banditry but the same government fail t underground that the bandits can also register and update their SIM cards”

Previous article549 Kebbi business owners to collect N2bn covid-19 grants –Malami
Next articleArsenal vs Chelsea: Ozil in talks over £200,000 pay cut
- Advertisement -

More articles

Business

549 Kebbi business owners to collect N2bn covid-19 grants –Malami

theabujatimes
The attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice, Abubakar Malami, said at least 3,000 small and medium scale business owners in...
Read more
Business

FCA Ibadan Empowers Retirees, Corps Members, Others On Agric Value Chain

theabujatimes
RETIREES, serving members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and other individuals interested in agriculture are presently undergoing a one-week intensive...
Read more
Business

Maize: How CBN, MAAN’s Partnership Is Boosting Local Production To End Importation

theabujatimes
No doubt, COVID-19 lockdown era and flood in Nigeria affected food production especially maize. Nigerian government had to fall back to importation...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Trending

Boko Haram kills at least seven in Christmas Eve attack in Nigeria, local official says

theabujatimes
At least seven people were killed in a Boko Haram attack on the majority-Christian village of Pemi in Nigeria's Borno state on...
Read more
Trending

Black Christmas For Traders As Fire Guts Abuja Market

theabujatimes
Traders at the Yakasuwa Market, 6th Avenue in Gwarimpa, Abuja were yesterday thrown into confusion as fire destroyed wares estimated at millions...
Read more
Trending

Task force clears Abuja recreational spots of fun seekers

theabujatimes
Following the violation of its decision to shut down recreational spots in the territory, the Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA on Friday...
Read more
Trending

Christians Attend Christmas Service In Abuja

theabujatimes
Christians in Nigeria have joined their counterparts across the world to celebrate Christmas. In Abuja, the nation’s capital, some...
Read more
Sports

Arsenal vs Chelsea: Arteta reveals EPL games to determine relegation fight

theabujatimes
Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, has said the clubs next Premier League fixture in one week, will be crucial to their Premier League...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Telecoms CEO demands N500m for ‘unlawful arrest, detention’

Buhari seeks $29.6b loan, says oil earnings not enough

FG backs TStv, offers pay per view for N5

Barack Obama and Family Visit Balinese Paddy Fields During Vacation