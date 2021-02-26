Friday, February 26, 2021

info@theabujatimes.com

World News

Russian diplomats use hand-pulled trolley to cross N Korea border

Must read

World News

Russian diplomats use hand-pulled trolley to cross N Korea border

theabujatimes
A group of Russian diplomats and family members used a hand-pushed rail trolley to leave North Korea this week, amid Pyongyang’s strict...
Read more
Life & Arts

Peruzzi Agrees That Laycon, Fireboy, Omah Lay, Bella Shmurda Are Better Than Wizkid

theabujatimes
DMW-Signee Tobechukwu Victor Okoh, also known as Peruzzi, has agreed that upcoming artistes like himself, Laycon, Fireboy, Omah Lay, Bella Shmurda...
Read more
Sports

Rodgers admits Leicester deserved to lose after shock Europa League exit to Slavia Prague

theabujatimes
The Foxes are flying high in the Premier League but their European ambitions are over for another season following their last-32 defeat
Read more
Sports

Shoretire becomes Man Utd’s youngest ever player in European competition

theabujatimes
The teenage forward was handed his second senior appearance for the Red Devils against Real Sociedad this week Shola...
Read more
theabujatimes

A group of Russian diplomats and family members used a hand-pushed rail trolley to leave North Korea this week, amid Pyongyang’s strict anti-coronavirus measures, which include blocking most forms of passenger transport across the border.

North Korea has not reported any confirmed cases of the coronavirus but has imposed crippling border closures, banned most international travel, and severely restricted movement inside the country.

“Since the borders have been closed for more than a year and passenger traffic has been stopped, it took a long and difficult journey to get home,” Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a post on social media.

The group of eight, including a three-year-old, travelled 32 hours by train and two hours by bus from Pyongyang just to reach the Russian border on Thursday, the post said.

Translation: On February 25, eight Russian employees of the Russian Embassy in the DPRK and their family members returned to their homeland.  

Since the borders have been closed for more than a year and passenger traffic has been stopped, it took a long and difficult journey to get home…

The group then had to cross the border on foot, loading luggage and passengers onto a trolley on the train tracks.

Photos and video released by the ministry show the trolley, laden with brightly coloured bags and suitcases, being pushed across a wintry landscape.

Embassy third secretary Vladislav Sorokin was the trolley’s “engine”, the ministry said, by pushing it for more than one kilometre (0.6 miles), including across a rail bridge over the Tumen River, which divides the two countries.

Ministry officials greeted the group at a border station on the Russian side, where they then travelled by bus to Vladivostok airport, the post said.

During the past year, the number of foreign diplomats in Pyongyang has dwindled, with many Western embassies closing, citing the bans on rotating staff.

Those who left often had to negotiate for weeks to arrange for special measures to allow them to depart.

The North has not confirmed even a single case of COVID-19 – although experts have long said it is unlikely to have escaped the pandemic – and in September the commander of US forces in the South said Pyongyang had issued shoot-to-kill orders in its border areas.

It imposed a strict border closure last January to try to protect itself from the virus that first emerged in China, its main ally.

While denying any single COVID-19 case, Pyongyang has attempted to steal information on coronavirus vaccines and treatments by hacking Pfizer, the US pharmaceutical firm whose highly effective COVID-19 vaccine is being given to millions of people around the world, South Korea’s intelligence agency said.

Previous articlePeruzzi Agrees That Laycon, Fireboy, Omah Lay, Bella Shmurda Are Better Than Wizkid
- Advertisement -

More articles

World News

China’s Xi trumpets ‘victory’ in campaign to end rural poverty

theabujatimes
Chinese President Xi Jinping celebrated “complete victory” in the effort to eradicate rural poverty at a ceremony in Beijing on Thursday to...
Read more
World News

Australia passes media law as Facebook defends news blackout

theabujatimes
Australian lawmakers on Thursday passed the final amendments to a new media law on Thursday that forces tech giants like Google and...
Read more
World News

Canada’s Trudeau tells Biden US leadership has been ‘sorely missed’

theabujatimes
President Joe Biden declared Canada and the United States best friends Tuesday, while Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the friendship "extraordinary" in a virtual...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

World News

Russian diplomats use hand-pulled trolley to cross N Korea border

theabujatimes
A group of Russian diplomats and family members used a hand-pushed rail trolley to leave North Korea this week, amid Pyongyang’s strict...
Read more
Life & Arts

Peruzzi Agrees That Laycon, Fireboy, Omah Lay, Bella Shmurda Are Better Than Wizkid

theabujatimes
DMW-Signee Tobechukwu Victor Okoh, also known as Peruzzi, has agreed that upcoming artistes like himself, Laycon, Fireboy, Omah Lay, Bella Shmurda...
Read more
Sports

Rodgers admits Leicester deserved to lose after shock Europa League exit to Slavia Prague

theabujatimes
The Foxes are flying high in the Premier League but their European ambitions are over for another season following their last-32 defeat
Read more
Sports

Shoretire becomes Man Utd’s youngest ever player in European competition

theabujatimes
The teenage forward was handed his second senior appearance for the Red Devils against Real Sociedad this week Shola...
Read more
Trending

Victims Of Abuja Crashed Military Aircraft For Burial Thursday

theabujatimes
The seven Nigerian Air Force officers who died in Sunday’s air crash close to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja will be buried...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

US says Iran, Russia obtained voter registration info

Why America Must Respect (and Beware) China’s Navy

Ghislaine Maxwell denied bail in sex abuse case

COVID-19: US death toll passes 2,000 in a single day