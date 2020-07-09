Kanye West has announced that he is running for president in the upcoming US election slated for 3 November, 2020. The rapper announced his bid to succeed Donald Trump on Twitter on Saturday.

Ever since he made the announcement, people from across the world have shared their views on Kanye’s move. South African rapper, AKA, has also joined the list of people who support the All Of The Lights hitmaker.

AKA told a social media user who was criticising Kanye for treating the election as a “joke” to address Kanye as Dr West. The star was given an honorary doctorate at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago in 2015.

Twitter user, Ahmed Baba, said Kanye West and Elon Musk are treating the “most consequential election of our lifetime as a joke – consequences their money will shield them from”.

“We’re sick of being trolled by oversized egos. Step up in a meaningful way to help us defeat Trump or sit down quietly.”