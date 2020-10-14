Saturday, October 17, 2020

Sanwo-Olu meets Buhari, IGP, sets up N200m trust fund for victims

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday met with President Muhammadu Buhari and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, in Abuja for executive briefing.

Sanwo-Olu, who travelled to Abuja shortly after addressing protesters at Alausa in Lagos, during the meeting, presented the demands of Lagos youths for reforms that would bring about positive change and a new orientation among police officers.

Also, yesterday, Lagos government activated the process of getting justice for the victims of brutality and extra-judicial actions by SARS operatives.

The governor disclosed that his administration has earmarked N200 million as compensation for families of victims of the protests.

Sanwo-Olu said Lagos would be setting up a panel of enquiry comprising youth leaders appointed by EndSARS protesters, members of the public, government officials and security agencies to look into the allegations of human rights abuses against SARS operatives in the state.

GOVERNOR Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has ordered the immediate release of N100million for repairs on vandalised parts of the Soun of Ogbomoso’s palace.

He also ordered the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Chief Bayo Lawal, and the Caretaker Chairman, Ogbomosho North Council, to assess and document the vandalised parts of the palace and vehicles for replacement.

Makinde stated this during a sympathy visit to the palace of the Soun, Oba Jimoh Oyewunmi, Ajagungbade III, in Ogbomosho.

He explained that beyond the #EndSARS protest, most Nigerians have become frustrated over prevailing harsh economic reality in the country, adding that “if government fails to address youth idleness with gainful employment, there might be future disaster.”

Previous articleN1.2tr capital expenditure misses in minister’s 2021 budget breakdown
Next articleDangote Cement extends promo as 265 emerge N1m winners
