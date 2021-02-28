Sunday, February 28, 2021

info@theabujatimes.com

Trending

Scarcity: Fuel Queues Return In Abuja

Must read

Trending

Pandemonium in Abuja as FCTA demolishes drinking joints, others

theabujatimes
There was confusion and anxiety in Abuja on Friday as the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Ministerial Task Team on Enforcement of...
Read more
Trending

FCT Minister, Bello flags off ministerial action against traffic violations in Abuja

theabujatimes
The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, has flagged-off a ministerial action against traffic violation in the FCT,...
Read more
Trending

Rotary preaches peaceful coexistence in Abuja

theabujatimes
The Rotary Club of Abuja, District 9125, has advised residents of Piwoyi, a community in the FCT, on the need to live...
Read more
Trending

Scarcity: Fuel Queues Return In Abuja

theabujatimes
Queues on Saturday surfaced at some petrol filling stations in Abuja and its environs as marketers refused to load from depots due...
Read more
theabujatimes

Queues on Saturday surfaced at some petrol filling stations in Abuja and its environs as marketers refused to load from depots due “to uncertainty in fuel price regime.”

We observed apart from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) retail stations and some major marketers, many of the independent marketers did not open.

Because of this, there were long queues at the few petrol stations selling to customers.

At an NNPC retail outlet at Central Area in the nation’s capital, motorists were seen struggling to buy the product which sold at N162 per litre.

The situation was the same at A.A. Rano at Jabi where the premium motor spirit went for N163 per litre.

The president of Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Chinedu Okonkwo, declined to comment on the cause of scarcity, but an executive member of the association attributed the situation to anxiety over price of fuel.

Down stream deregulation

The executive, who pleaded anonymity, said IPMAN refused to load at the depots because they wanted the NNPC to come clean on deregulation.

The deregulation of petroleum downstream and pump price increase have generated conflict between the Government and Labor for close to two decades.

Since 2004 when the Federal Government started the policy of selling the crude oil earmarked for local refining/consumption at international price, the landing price of petroleum products has been higher than the regulated pump price of petroleum products.

The old system where crude oil earmarked for local refining/consumption was sold to the NNPC at a subsidized rate is able to take care of price differential between landing cost and regulated pump price.

With the new policy, a system of subsidy payment was introduced to take care of the price differential.

But over time, the subsidy system became cumbersome and government found it unsustainable.

Previous articleNigeria to receive four million doses of Covid-19 vaccines on Tuesday
Next articleRotary preaches peaceful coexistence in Abuja
- Advertisement -

More articles

Trending

Pandemonium in Abuja as FCTA demolishes drinking joints, others

theabujatimes
There was confusion and anxiety in Abuja on Friday as the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Ministerial Task Team on Enforcement of...
Read more
Trending

FCT Minister, Bello flags off ministerial action against traffic violations in Abuja

theabujatimes
The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, has flagged-off a ministerial action against traffic violation in the FCT,...
Read more
Trending

Rotary preaches peaceful coexistence in Abuja

theabujatimes
The Rotary Club of Abuja, District 9125, has advised residents of Piwoyi, a community in the FCT, on the need to live...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Trending

Pandemonium in Abuja as FCTA demolishes drinking joints, others

theabujatimes
There was confusion and anxiety in Abuja on Friday as the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Ministerial Task Team on Enforcement of...
Read more
Trending

FCT Minister, Bello flags off ministerial action against traffic violations in Abuja

theabujatimes
The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, has flagged-off a ministerial action against traffic violation in the FCT,...
Read more
Trending

Rotary preaches peaceful coexistence in Abuja

theabujatimes
The Rotary Club of Abuja, District 9125, has advised residents of Piwoyi, a community in the FCT, on the need to live...
Read more
Trending

Scarcity: Fuel Queues Return In Abuja

theabujatimes
Queues on Saturday surfaced at some petrol filling stations in Abuja and its environs as marketers refused to load from depots due...
Read more
COVID-19

Nigeria to receive four million doses of Covid-19 vaccines on Tuesday

theabujatimes
Barring unforeseen circumstances, Nigeria will on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 take delivery of four million doses of covid-19 vaccines from the COVAX...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Immigration warns foreign labourers sneaking into Nigeria

Police Nab Criminals Behind Robbery, Kidnapping in Abuja

Tragedy as 10 Solders killed, several injured in fresh Borno attack

Pope warns against vaccine priority for rich