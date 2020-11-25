Wednesday, November 25, 2020

Scotland becomes first country to make menstrual products free nationwide

Politics

Shehu Sani reacts to corruption allegations against General Gowon

Shehu Sani, a former member of the Nigerian upper legislative chamber, has countered the corruption claims made against the former military head...
Headlines

FG reveals plans to exempt minimum wage earners from paying tax

President Muhammadu Buhari has said minimum wage earners would be exempted from Personal Income Tax payment. Buhari said the...
Life & Arts

Burna Boy gets 2021 Grammy nomination [See the full list of nominees]

Self-acclaimed African giant, Burna Boy, has been nominated for the 2021 Grammy awards scheduled to hold on January 31, 2021.
Trending

KLM, Air France to resume flight operations in Nigeria to Abuja and Lagos from December 7

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Air France have announced they will gradually resume flight operations to Abuja and Lagos from December 7.
Scotland approved legislation on Tuesday making it the first nation to provide free access to menstrual products nationwide.

The bill introduced by member of the Scottish Parliament Monica Lennon creates a series of requirements to combat “period poverty,” a term describing situations in which people who need period products are unable to afford them.

Under the legislation, the Scottish government will be required to set up a nationwide program to allow anyone who needs period products to get them free of charge. This includes requiring schools, colleges and universities to make a range of products available for free in bathrooms and granting the government the power to make other public bodies provide the products for free.

Scotland made menstrual hygiene products free for students at schools and universities two years ago.

The Scottish government estimated the new program will cost about $32 million annually.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon praised the passage of the legislation on Twitter Tuesday.

“Proud to vote for this groundbreaking legislation, making Scotland the first country in the world to provide free period products for all who need them An important policy for women and girls,” she wrote.

