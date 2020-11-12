Thursday, November 12, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

World News

Scott Morrison’s warning ahead of Australian war crimes report

Must read

Sports

Arsenal & Fulham rejections made £17m Palace star Eze doubt he would make it in football

theabujatimes
The Eagles playmaker has been making a positive early impact upon stepping up to the top flight and is aiming to do...
Read more
Trending

Relocating DPR to Abuja will cause unrest in Niger Delta, IYC warns

theabujatimes
The umbrella body of Ijaw youths, the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) Worldwide, has warned the Federal Government against the ongoing move to...
Read more
Trending

Yuletide: Police warn against fireworks in Abuja

theabujatimes
The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command says the ban on the use of fireworks in Abuja is still enforced, hence, residents...
Read more
Trending

Abuja Court Grants #EndSARS Protesters Bail After Five Days In Prison

theabujatimes
Amagistrate court sitting in Abuja has admitted six #EndSARS protesters arrested in front of the National Assembly complex, Abuja, to bail five...
Read more
theabujatimes

Scott Morrison has warned the nation to prepare for allegations of “serious and possibly criminal conduct” by Australia’s defence force in Afghanistan that could see soldiers prosecuted for unlawful killings.

The Australian Prime Minister revealed today a special investigator will be appointed to consider allegations of war crimes by Australia’s soldiers in the Middle East following the completion of a long-running defence investigation into the claims.

“This is going to be very difficult for Australians. It is going to be very difficult for our serving community and our veterans community,” Morrison said.

“It is going to be difficult for all of us. But what we are seeking to do, as a government, I think what we have to do as a country, is to absorb this in a way that enables us to uphold the integrity of our justice system and uphold the integrity of our defence forces. We rely vitally on both of these institutions, absolutely vitally.

“Given the likely allegations of serious and possibly criminal misconduct, the matters raised in the inquiry must be assessed, investigated and where allegations are substantiated, prosecuted in court. To undertake this role, the government is establishing the Office of the Special Investigator.”

Australian Defence Minister Linda Reynolds confirmed the scandal could involve stripping soldiers of medals if misconduct is proven and they are ultimately convicted of crimes.

“The CDF is considering all of those options,” she said.

Senator Reynolds said 39,000 Australians had served in Afghanistan and the report in “no way” undermined the work of the vast majority of these soldiers.

“They served with great distinction and 41 Australians lost their lives in that process,” she said.

“Today we have, as minister, I could not be prouder of the work our men and women are doing on bushfire and Covid-19 assist.

Morrison said the unredacted report made for disturbing reading. A redacted version is expected to be released by the Australian Defence Force next week.

“There is some disturbing conduct here, but we cannot then take that and apply it to everyone who has pulled on a uniform and if we did this, that would be grossly unjust, grossly unjust,” he said.

“I know that wouldn’t be the view of people here or in government or anywhere else. We all share a deep respect for our defence forces, but we also share a deep respect for justice. It is about managing those two issues to the highest standards I think we place on them in Australia.”

Morrison said the soldiers would be dealt with through “Australian justice” if charges are ultimately recommended.

Asked if this would mitigate against the possibility that soldiers could be called before the International Criminal Court, the Prime Minister confirmed this was the case.

“We believe so, yes. That is the important advice we have taken on this. We need to deal with this as Australians, through our own laws, through our on justice processes and we will, and I think that will say a lot about Australia,” he said.

“Of course this report will be difficult news and all of our partners must be assured and those around the world who rightly hold the Australian defence force in high regard, I believe by the process we are outlining to you today shows why that is the case.

The report will not provide a brief of evidence however, with the Prime Minister describing the appointment of the special investigator as the “next step” rather than a new process.

“Some very serious issues were raised regarding conduct by some members of Australia’s special operations task force in Afghanistan. It is our Australian way to deal with these issues with a deep respect for Justice and the rule of law, but also one that seeks to illuminate the truth, but also seeks to understand it because that is what must drive our response,” Morrison said.

The Australian Prime Minister said the process would be allowed as much time as it needs to work through the complex legal issues involved.

Previous articleZambian Parliament unanimously adopts report on Single Africa Air Transport
Next articleAbuja Court Grants #EndSARS Protesters Bail After Five Days In Prison
- Advertisement -

More articles

World News

Saudi king points to Iran as top threat in policy speech

theabujatimes
Saudi Arabia's King Salman slammed rival Iran and hailed his country's efforts at combating the coronavirus and stabilizing oil supplies in an annual speech...
Read more
World News

China ousts pro-democracy Hong Kong lawmakers in new crackdown

theabujatimes
China has passed legislation that allows for the immediate disqualification of lawmakers in Hong Kong deemed as unpatriotic and dangerous to national security, in...
Read more
World News

Pompeo Refuses to Acknowledge Biden’s Victory in Press Briefing

Webmaster
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo refused to acknowledge President-elect Joe Biden's victory, saying there will be a smooth transition into a...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Sports

Arsenal & Fulham rejections made £17m Palace star Eze doubt he would make it in football

theabujatimes
The Eagles playmaker has been making a positive early impact upon stepping up to the top flight and is aiming to do...
Read more
Trending

Relocating DPR to Abuja will cause unrest in Niger Delta, IYC warns

theabujatimes
The umbrella body of Ijaw youths, the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) Worldwide, has warned the Federal Government against the ongoing move to...
Read more
Trending

Yuletide: Police warn against fireworks in Abuja

theabujatimes
The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command says the ban on the use of fireworks in Abuja is still enforced, hence, residents...
Read more
Trending

Abuja Court Grants #EndSARS Protesters Bail After Five Days In Prison

theabujatimes
Amagistrate court sitting in Abuja has admitted six #EndSARS protesters arrested in front of the National Assembly complex, Abuja, to bail five...
Read more
World News

Scott Morrison’s warning ahead of Australian war crimes report

theabujatimes
Scott Morrison has warned the nation to prepare for allegations of "serious and possibly criminal conduct" by Australia's defence force in Afghanistan...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Australian journalists Bill Birtles, Mike Smith forced out of China

Trump campaign ejects New York Times reporter from its rally in...

US Condemns Hong Kong Election Postponement

Whistle-Blower Says He Was Told To Downplay Russian 2020 Election Interference