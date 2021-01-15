Saturday, January 16, 2021

info@theabujatimes.com

Life & Arts

Sean Tizzle excited about Wyclef’s interest

Must read

Business

Nigeria confirms plans to sell govt properties to fund 2021 budget

theabujatimes
Apart from its plan to engage in domestic and foreign borrowings to fund the 2021 budget, the federal government has confirmed that...
Read more
Africa News

Bobi Wine claims victory in Uganda’s election, despite early results showing him behind

theabujatimes
The singer-turned-politician has been the main rival to 76-year-old President Yoweri Museveni, who has been in power since the mid-80s.
Read more
Business

Court moves to seize First Bank’s assets over Shell’s multimillion naira debt

theabujatimes
A High Court in Rivers State has moved to sequester the assets of the country’s premier lender FirstBank of Nigeria Limited in...
Read more
Life & Arts

Sean Tizzle excited about Wyclef’s interest

theabujatimes
Singer, Sean Tizzle, suddenly became the centre of attention during the week when Haiti-born international artiste, Wycklef Jean, posted some tweets about...
Read more
theabujatimes

Singer, Sean Tizzle, suddenly became the centre of attention during the week when Haiti-born international artiste, Wycklef Jean, posted some tweets about him. The guitar-playing Wyclef who has a song titled, ‘Perfect Gentleman’, initially posted a screenshot from Sean Tizzle’s music video, also tittled ‘Perfect Gentleman’. He added the words, “You know my DNA trace(s) back to Nigeria and my soul tells me to find this kid. Can you help me track him down?”

In another tweet, he wrote, “Two posts in one day for one artiste. You know I don’t do that. Holla at your uncle.”

Saturday Beats got in touch with Sean Tizzle’s team but could not speak with him before filing this report. However, his manager and right-hand man popularly known as Johnson, affirmed that he could speak on his behalf. He said, “He feels great about it. Wyclef is an international and well-known artiste. If someone like Wyclef shows interest in an artiste like Sean Tizzle, then it is for real. It means he can see something in him (Sean Tizzle). It can only be genuine love and it is really amazing.”

On whether Sean Tizzle had got in touch with Wyclef, Johnson said, “I would not want to state anything specific because I am not privy to those details as of this moment.”

Previous articleOptimistic US big bank chiefs release $5bn from reserves
Next articleCourt moves to seize First Bank’s assets over Shell’s multimillion naira debt
- Advertisement -

More articles

Life & Arts

Tiwa Savage Fainted During The Video Shoot For ‘Dis Love’ – DJ Spinall

theabujatimes
Popular Nigerian disc jockey, DJ Spinall, has revealed that Tiwa Savage fainted during the video shoot for his hit single featuring...
Read more
Life & Arts

Singers, Simi And Adekunle Gold, Celebrate 2nd Wedding Anniversary

theabujatimes
Singers Simi and Adekunle Gold, are celebrating their second wedding anniversary today January 13. The couple had their...
Read more
Life & Arts

My Song ‘Alubarika’ Changed My Life – Patoranking

theabujatimes
Nigerian musician, Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, alias Patoranking, has stated that his first single ‘Alubarika’, which was released in 2013, was what...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Business

Nigeria confirms plans to sell govt properties to fund 2021 budget

theabujatimes
Apart from its plan to engage in domestic and foreign borrowings to fund the 2021 budget, the federal government has confirmed that...
Read more
Africa News

Bobi Wine claims victory in Uganda’s election, despite early results showing him behind

theabujatimes
The singer-turned-politician has been the main rival to 76-year-old President Yoweri Museveni, who has been in power since the mid-80s.
Read more
Business

Court moves to seize First Bank’s assets over Shell’s multimillion naira debt

theabujatimes
A High Court in Rivers State has moved to sequester the assets of the country’s premier lender FirstBank of Nigeria Limited in...
Read more
Life & Arts

Sean Tizzle excited about Wyclef’s interest

theabujatimes
Singer, Sean Tizzle, suddenly became the centre of attention during the week when Haiti-born international artiste, Wycklef Jean, posted some tweets about...
Read more
World News

Optimistic US big bank chiefs release $5bn from reserves

theabujatimes
Wall Street’s worst fears about the fallout from Covid-19 are receding. Three of the biggest U.S. lenders — JPMorgan...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Don Jazzy, Teebillz saved me from committing suicide 10-yrs ago —Tonto...

Studying diabetes prevalence among adults with HIV

People with HIV more likely to develop Diabetes – Study

Burna Boy Drops ‘Monsters You Made’ Video

Burna Boy gets 2021 Grammy nomination [See the full list of...