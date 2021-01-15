Sean Tizzle excited about Wyclef’s interest

Singer, Sean Tizzle, suddenly became the centre of attention during the week when Haiti-born international artiste, Wycklef Jean, posted some tweets about him. The guitar-playing Wyclef who has a song titled, ‘Perfect Gentleman’, initially posted a screenshot from Sean Tizzle’s music video, also tittled ‘Perfect Gentleman’. He added the words, “You know my DNA trace(s) back to Nigeria and my soul tells me to find this kid. Can you help me track him down?”

In another tweet, he wrote, “Two posts in one day for one artiste. You know I don’t do that. Holla at your uncle.”

Saturday Beats got in touch with Sean Tizzle’s team but could not speak with him before filing this report. However, his manager and right-hand man popularly known as Johnson, affirmed that he could speak on his behalf. He said, “He feels great about it. Wyclef is an international and well-known artiste. If someone like Wyclef shows interest in an artiste like Sean Tizzle, then it is for real. It means he can see something in him (Sean Tizzle). It can only be genuine love and it is really amazing.”

On whether Sean Tizzle had got in touch with Wyclef, Johnson said, “I would not want to state anything specific because I am not privy to those details as of this moment.”