Thursday, December 24, 2020

Second wave: FCT shuts bars, parks, restaurants for five weeks

Ndidi beats Vardy to Leicester award

Wilfred Ndidi was adjudged Leicester City's man of the match following the Foxes 2-0 victory over Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium...
Carabao Cup: Balogun may replace Auba against City

Embattled Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, has confirmed that there is a possibility that Anglo-Nigerian youngster, Folarin Balogun, will be called up for...
Nigeria And Its Kidnapping Crisis

Following the release of the recently abducted schoolboys in Katsina State, IMOLEAYO OYEDEYI chronicles kidnap incidents that have gripped the country since...
Is Fayemi Walking The Talk In Ekiti?

PENETRATING the skyline of Ibadan is the imposing 25-storey Cocoa House completed in 1965. Previously called Farmers' House, the amazing structure is...
Following the rising cases of coronavirus, the Federal Capital Territory Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, has ordered that all bars, restaurants, leisure gardens, and event centres should be shut for five weeks.

He also directed that informal and formal festivity events, including weddings, conferences, congresses, office parties, concerts, seminars, sporting activities, and end of year events are restricted to not more than 50 persons.

Rising from an emergency COVID-19 meeting in Abuja on Wednesday, the minister equally directed that Churches and Mosques should not have more than 50 per cent worshippers, noting that social distancing and mandatory use of face masks and hand hygiene was to be strictly enforced.

“Enforcement teams have been mandated to carry out the arrest of violators and prosecute them through the mobile courts’ system,” Bello stated.

This was contained in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the minister, Anthony Ogunleye, titled, ‘FCTA issues new guidelines on controlling the spread of COVID-19 in the territory.’

It read, “All bars, night clubs, pubs, events and recreational venues in the FCT are to remain closed for the next five weeks; all restaurants, except those providing services to hotel residents; takeaways, home deliveries and drive-ins are to remain closed; informal and formal festivity events including weddings, conferences, congresses, office parties, concerts, seminars, sporting activities, end of year events etc, in the FCT are restricted to not more than 50 persons.

“Facilities for religious events are restricted to less than 50 per cent of the capacity of use during which physical distancing, mandatory use of face masks and hand hygiene is to be strictly enforced.

“Events of more than 50 persons are to be held outdoors only and virtual meetings are strongly encouraged; public transportation systems are to carry passengers not more than 50 per cent of their capacity in compliance with social distancing rules.”

The minister said employees of the FCT Administration and the six Area Councils on Grade Level 12 and below are to work from home for the next five weeks, adding that heads of the various Secretariats, Departments and Agencies are responsible for compliance.

The administration also directed all schools in the FCT to remain on vacation until January 18, 2021.

It admonished residents above 60 years with hypertension and diabetes to stay indoors and avoid non-essential travels within and outside the FCT.

The government asked the Abuja Market Management Ltd. and the various market associations to work together to ensure compliance with all the guidelines on facial coverings, hand hygiene and physical distancing.

“The FCT Administration will not hesitate to close down any market or business premises found in contravention of these guidelines,” the statement noted.

Meanwhile, the minister has undertaken a tour of the Idu COVID-19 Isolation and Treatment Centre, accompanied by senior staff of the Health and Human Services and Social Development Secretariats.

He said the tour was meant to reconfirm the functionality of all the centres in the light of the second wave of the pandemic.

Bello expressed satisfaction with the efforts of the Health and Human Services Secretariat in the management of the centre, adding that the facilities were being upgraded to accommodate patients who might require further treatment such as the use of oxygen.

Also speaking, the acting Secretary of the Health and Human Services Secretariat, Dr Muhammed Kawu, said that the centre was fully functional with a 20-bed ward for patients that might require intensive interventions.

He revealed that the second wave of COVID -19 appeared to be more severe as more patients now required intensive care just as some have succumbed to the disease.

Previous articleCOVID-19: Minister Tours Isolation, Treatment Centre In Abuja
Next articleNYSC Gives Account Of How Corps Member Was Killed Along Jere-Abuja Road
12 killed, 25 injured in Kaduna-Abuja highway crash

No fewer than 12 persons were killed while 25 were injured in an auto crash on the Kaduna-Abuja highway on Wednesday.
NYSC Gives Account Of How Corps Member Was Killed Along Jere-Abuja Road

Authorities at the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) have narrated how 17 corps members on a journey were attacked on Wednesday along...
COVID-19: Minister Tours Isolation, Treatment Centre In Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, on Wednesday, undertook a tour of IDU COVID-19 isolation and...
