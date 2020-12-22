Tuesday, December 22, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

Trending

Second Wave Of COVID-19: FCTA Closes Millennium Park Abuja, Shut NIMC Centres Instead, Nigerians React

Must read

Trending

Police arrest five robbery suspects in Abuja

theabujatimes
The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command said it arrested five robbery suspects in Abuja last Wednesday. Spokesman Yusuf...
Read more
Trending

NIN Enrollees Besiege NIMC Enrolment Centres In Abuja

theabujatimes
Following the new directive on the attachment of the National Identification Number (NIN) to SIM cards, Nigerians in their numbers besieged the...
Read more
Trending

Second Wave Of COVID-19: FCTA Closes Millennium Park Abuja, Shut NIMC Centres Instead, Nigerians React

theabujatimes
Nigerians have called on the Nigerian government to close all National Identity Management Commission centres to curtail the second wave of the...
Read more
COVID-19

COVID-19: FG Orders Civil Servants on GL.12 and Below to Stay at Home

theabujatimes
The federal government in a new advisory on COVID-19 has ordered civil servants from Grade Level 12 and below to stay at...
Read more
theabujatimes

Nigerians have called on the Nigerian government to close all National Identity Management Commission centres to curtail the second wave of the dreaded COVID-19.

The calls were made on Monday when the Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Digital and New Media, Bashir Ahmad, announced the closure of Millennium Park in Abuja.

Ahmad, on his official Twitter handle, announced that the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) had closed the Millennium Park as part of the government’s efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

But the announcement faced public criticism as people also demanded the closure of NIMC offices which could easily spread COVID-19.

The government had given December 30 as the deadline for mobile phone users to synchronise their SIMs with their National Identification Numbers or have their mobile phone lines blocked.

“The Federal Government isn’t serious because they claimed to be preventing the spread of COVID by shutting down clubs, parks, etc. but made the registration of National ID mandatory. The crowd alone for those gathering can spread COVID in a blink. This makes zero sense (sic),” Daniel Rhega @DanielRhega tweeted.

Atagana Great @GreatAtagana said, “You can now clearly confirm that your boss and his directives are not only two-faced but useless and insensitive. So, this government cares about curtailing COVID, yet NIMC centres are open and crowded. What a confused government with confused politics.”

“The crowd in NIN registration is far larger than the one anticipated at the Millennium Park. Think! Think!” Aldavisons @alexisobi4 commented on Twitter.

Zubaida Abdullahi @Xubaida asked on Twitter, “The same government that is making hundreds of people queue in front of NIMC?”

“Shutdown NIN centres nationwide! Clueless government!” Daniel @danbosket26 said.

“But you want Nigerians to queue for one rubbish NIN registration?” Chukwu Ka @ Chukwu_ka queried. “How does this government think?”

Previous articleCOVID-19: FG Orders Civil Servants on GL.12 and Below to Stay at Home
Next articleNIN Enrollees Besiege NIMC Enrolment Centres In Abuja
- Advertisement -

More articles

Trending

Police arrest five robbery suspects in Abuja

theabujatimes
The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command said it arrested five robbery suspects in Abuja last Wednesday. Spokesman Yusuf...
Read more
Trending

NIN Enrollees Besiege NIMC Enrolment Centres In Abuja

theabujatimes
Following the new directive on the attachment of the National Identification Number (NIN) to SIM cards, Nigerians in their numbers besieged the...
Read more
Trending

239,114 passengers passed through Abuja airport in 2020 – NIS

theabujatimes
A total of 239, 114 passengers passed through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja between January 1 and December 15, 2020, the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Trending

Police arrest five robbery suspects in Abuja

theabujatimes
The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command said it arrested five robbery suspects in Abuja last Wednesday. Spokesman Yusuf...
Read more
Trending

NIN Enrollees Besiege NIMC Enrolment Centres In Abuja

theabujatimes
Following the new directive on the attachment of the National Identification Number (NIN) to SIM cards, Nigerians in their numbers besieged the...
Read more
Trending

Second Wave Of COVID-19: FCTA Closes Millennium Park Abuja, Shut NIMC Centres Instead, Nigerians React

theabujatimes
Nigerians have called on the Nigerian government to close all National Identity Management Commission centres to curtail the second wave of the...
Read more
COVID-19

COVID-19: FG Orders Civil Servants on GL.12 and Below to Stay at Home

theabujatimes
The federal government in a new advisory on COVID-19 has ordered civil servants from Grade Level 12 and below to stay at...
Read more
Health

A Gift of Healthcare to Anambra People

theabujatimes
David-Chyddy Eleke writes that Hon Chris Azubogu, a member of the House of Representatives, has through his annual medical outreach given the...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

42nd CBN Tennis Championship Serves off in Abuja

COVID-19: Free Electricity for 2 Months, DisCos Promise Nigerians

Jonathan Foundation commends young people’s role in development

Abuja community laments uncompleted state of road awarded since 2011