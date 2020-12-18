Friday, December 18, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

Trending

Secondus leads PDP Abuja protest against kidnap of Katsina students

Must read

Trending

Leaders of Herdsmen Killing Benue People Are In Abuja, Federal Government Knows Them – Governor Ortom

theabujatimes
The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom on Thursday, said the leaders of the gun-wielding herdsmen carrying out killings and violence in his...
Read more
Trending

Residents fear attack over palliatives stored in Abuja house linked to Dogara

theabujatimes
Some residents of Seguela Street, Wuse 2, Abuja, have expressed fears of a possible attack by hoodlums following the decision of a...
Read more
Trending

PDP leaders join protest in Abuja

theabujatimes
Members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) joined some protesting women and youths in Abuja to...
Read more
Trending

Secondus leads PDP Abuja protest against kidnap of Katsina students

theabujatimes
National chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Uche Secondus on Thursday led other members of the party to stage a peaceful...
Read more
theabujatimes

National chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Uche Secondus on Thursday led other members of the party to stage a peaceful protest in Abuja over the kidnap of of some students in Katsina.

Secondus, joined hundreds of women and youths who were protesting the abduction of over 300 students of the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The protesting women and youths were demanding for the immediate and safe rescue of students abducted last week.

The protesters had stormed the Presidential campaign headquarters of the PDP in Maitama, Abuja, displaying various placards bearing such inscriptions as “Buhari has failed,” “Buhari, bring back our boys,” “Buhari values his cows more than human lives,” among others.

According to them, the time had come for the President to throw in the towel, saying his inability to secure the nation is now glaring for all to see.

Standing in solidarity with the protesting women and youths, noted that the situation in the country had become too dangerous for silence even as he called on the President to immediately bring the abducted students back and unhurt.

Previous articleFans excited as Laycon gets verified on Twitter
Next articlePDP leaders join protest in Abuja
- Advertisement -

More articles

Trending

Leaders of Herdsmen Killing Benue People Are In Abuja, Federal Government Knows Them – Governor Ortom

theabujatimes
The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom on Thursday, said the leaders of the gun-wielding herdsmen carrying out killings and violence in his...
Read more
Trending

Residents fear attack over palliatives stored in Abuja house linked to Dogara

theabujatimes
Some residents of Seguela Street, Wuse 2, Abuja, have expressed fears of a possible attack by hoodlums following the decision of a...
Read more
Trending

PDP leaders join protest in Abuja

theabujatimes
Members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) joined some protesting women and youths in Abuja to...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Trending

Leaders of Herdsmen Killing Benue People Are In Abuja, Federal Government Knows Them – Governor Ortom

theabujatimes
The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom on Thursday, said the leaders of the gun-wielding herdsmen carrying out killings and violence in his...
Read more
Trending

Residents fear attack over palliatives stored in Abuja house linked to Dogara

theabujatimes
Some residents of Seguela Street, Wuse 2, Abuja, have expressed fears of a possible attack by hoodlums following the decision of a...
Read more
Trending

PDP leaders join protest in Abuja

theabujatimes
Members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) joined some protesting women and youths in Abuja to...
Read more
Trending

Secondus leads PDP Abuja protest against kidnap of Katsina students

theabujatimes
National chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Uche Secondus on Thursday led other members of the party to stage a peaceful...
Read more
Life & Arts

Fans excited as Laycon gets verified on Twitter

theabujatimes
Fans have taken to social media to celebrate Big Brother Naija Season 5 winner, Olamilekan Agbeleshebioba, popularly known as ‘Laycon’ for getting...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

NDLEA seizes 179.090kg of hard drugs, arrests 13 suspects in Abuja

COVID-19: Over 700, 000 Abuja households vulnerable – FCTA

Tragedy struck as gunmen kills 4 police officers in bullion...

COVID-19: NCDC Confirms 354 New Cases, Total Rises To 45,244