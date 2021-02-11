Thursday, February 11, 2021

Senate refers Buhari’s request on new service chiefs to committee

Sports

DISGRACE!! Man United Winger, Amad Diallo Fined £42,000 After He Did This Shocking Thing

Manchester United winger, Amad Diallo, has been fined £42,000 in Italy over allegations he used fake documents and false parents to...
Sports

We Needed To Beat West Ham After Everton Setback – Man United Manager Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said his Manchester United side “needed a good result” in beating West Ham after their last-gasp disappointment against...
Life & Arts

”Don’t Be Too Humble, You Will Become A Mat” – Yemi Alade Tells Fans

Popular Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade, has advised her fans and followers to avoid being too humble. The ‘Johnny’...
Trending

Police arrest five Shi’ite members in Abuja

The police in Abuja have arrested five members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria for allegedly attempting to attack citizens and destroy...
President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has referred the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.)’s request for the confirmation of the newly appointed Chief of Defence Staff and Service Chiefs to the Joint Committee on Defence, Army, Airforce and Navy for screening.

Buhari had in a letter to the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, dated 27th January 2021, said that the screening was being sought in furtherance of Section 18 (1) of the Armed Forces Act Cap A.20 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria.

The new Service Chiefs to be screened are Major General Lucky Irabor, Major General Ibrahim Attahiru, Rear Admiral Awwal Gambo and Air Vice Marshal Isiaka Amao as Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Naval Staff and Chief of Air Staff, respectively.

Also referred was the President’s request for the confirmation of General Abayomi Olonisakin (Rtd); Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai (Rtd); Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas (Rtd); Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar(Rtd); and Air Vice Marshal Muhammad S. Usman (Rtd) as Non-Career Ambassador-Designate to the Committee on Foreign Affairs.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, while referring the nomination of Barr. Victor Chinemerem Muruako for appointment as Chairman, Fiscal Responsibility Commission to the Committee on Finance; also referred the nomination of Larry Obinna Chukwu as Commissioner for the Nigerian Law Reform to the Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters.

The Committees were all given two weeks to report back to the Senate.

Politics

South-West PDP rallies support for Olafeso, Jenyo

The leadership rumpus in the South-West geo-political zone of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has taken a dramatic turn as majority of...
Politics

Oshiomhole aligns with Akande, says revalidation against APC constitution

Immediate past national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, on Tuesday said the revalidation of the membership of the...
Politics

2023 Presidency: PDP Under Pressure

LEON USIGBE interrogates the call accentuated by a member of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji...
