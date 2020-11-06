Friday, November 6, 2020

Senate wants Buhari to stop foreign medical trips

Again, security operatives disperse IMN protesters in Abuja

A combined team of the Nigeria Police, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIO), yesterday, dispersed members of...
Leicester City 4-0 Braga: Kelechi Iheanacho scores double as Foxes keep up perfect record in style

Kelechi Iheanacho scored twice as Leicester City thrashed Braga 4-0 to keep up their perfect start in the Europa League group stage.
Arsenal 4-1 Molde: Gunners make it three wins from three in Europe despite early scare

Arsenal overcame an early scare to continue their perfect start in the Europa League with a 4-1 victory over Norwegian side Molde...
Federal Government to partially reopen Abuja, Lagos National Stadia Monday

The Moshood Abiola Stadium Abuja and the Lagos National Stadium, which have been shut to the public for several months due to...
The Senate on Thursday, urged the State House officials to stop President Muhammadu Buhari, from embarking on foreign medical trips by ensuring that the State House clinic becomes fully functional this year.

The Senate Committee on Federal Character and Intergovernmental Affairs, gave the charge when the Permanent Secretary of the State House, Tijani Umar, defended his 2021 budget estimates before the panel.

Umar had presented a total budget proposal of N19.7billion for the 2021 fiscal year, out of which N1.3billion was earmarked for the State House Clinic.

The Chairman of the Committee, Senator Danjuma La’ah, in his reaction said the panel would approve the budget for the State House Clinic but that the President and other top officials of his government should no longer be flown abroad for medical treatment..

However, Umar while answering questions from reporters said the State House administration would put necessary arrangements in place to meet the medical needs of the President and other top officials of the presidency once the budget was approved.

Niger Delta governors divert oil derivation funds, alleges Omo-Agege

Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege came heavy on governors of the Niger Delta states by accusing them of diverting the 13 percent...
Buhari: govt will no longer tolerate threat to peace, unity

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday said threats to peace will not be tolerated. He praised traditional rulers for their...
El-Rufai: destruction in Lagos moved me to tears

Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai on Thursday said the destruction he saw in Lagos during the EndSARS protest moved him to tears.
Buhari meets Sultan of Sokoto, Ooni of Ife, others in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met with members of the National Council of Traditional Rulers from the six geopolitical zones of the...
