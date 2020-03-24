Rose Oko is said to have died on Monday night at a hospital in the UK after a protracted illness. She was 63.

Oko’s death is the third since the inauguration of the ninth senate.

For the past four weeks, the senator had been in the UK receiving treatment.

“For the past four weeks she has been in the UK, the senator was battling high blood pressure and a kidney problem,” he said.

“She was getting better but this now happened.”

Her death is coming after that of Benjamin Uwajumogu, Imo senator, and Ignatius Longjan, Plateau senator.

Until her demise, Oko, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member, was the chairperson of the senate committee on trade and investment.

She was first elected into the national assembly as a member of the house of representatives in 2011.

Between 2011 and 2015 she represented Yala/Ogoja federal constituency.

Oko assumed office as senator representing Cross River north in 2015 and was reelected in 2019.

