Seven swimming pools, water and land activities, a huge gym, evening entertainment, and wedding and honeymoon packages are all offered

There are seven swimming pools to choose from, four of which are heated during the winter months. Accompanying those are four hot-water whirlpools independent from the main pools, plus five integrated whirlpools. A serpentine lazy river that guests can float down ties it all together. Two of the heated pools and whirlpools are for Excellence Club guests only; those who upgrade will also get a private concierge desk and private lounge with free Wi-Fi, buffet, and bar service.

The 3,500-square-foot, 24-hour gym features a full range of workout equipment, including modern cardio equipment, full sets of weights, and weight machines. Also available are a variety of free classes and workout rooms for yoga and aerobics, as well as a fitness trail for those who prefer getting out into the tropical scenery for their morning run or hike. Additional free activities include non-motorized water sports such as kayaking, paddleboarding, and snorkeling, Spanish lessons, and archery. Nightly entertainment is held at the on-site theater.

The resort also has meeting spaces that total 17,000 square feet, including boardrooms and flexible breakout rooms. Events are held here, and there are both wedding and honeymoon packages are available.

The all-inclusive packages covers nine buffet and a la carte restaurants, 11 bars serving premium liquor, and a beach grill, plus 24-hour room service.

Excellence Playa Mujeres restaurants are covered by the all-inclusive package and they range from international buffets to Mediterranean, Italian, Mexican, Asian, French, and Indian a la carte eateries. The Flavor Market focuses on pairing gourmet tasting menus with fine wines, and The Lobster House provides local fish and seafood specialties.

Also available are takeaway wood oven pizza, the lobby bar and coffee bar in the main square, a swim-up pool bar, the lounge on the beach, and the fruit juice bar by the spa. Reservations are not required for dinner, and all meals include vegetarian options. Room service is free and available 24/7. The bars serve premium wine, beer and spirits. Smoking is available in some of the restaurants, while some are exclusively non-smoking. Note that some restaurants require dress codes, such as long pants for men.

The spa offers an extensive selection of luxury treatments, a hydrotherapy pool, saunas, and romantic couples areas.

Miile Spa, the Excellence Playa Mujeres spa, is one of the high points of the resort. It is located in a secluded area, and there are spa suites for couples. The hydrotherapy pool has high-pressure water hoses and a bubble massage bench, as well as exercise lanes for counter-current swimming, plus a temperature contrast stone walk.

There are also double massage beds, a cold plunge pool, Swedish saunas, steam baths, an ice-treatment room, Scottish and Cuban showers, and a variety of spa suites with private relaxation areas where guests can soak in a mud bath, get a facial, have a Vichy shower, or experience a shirodara ritual. A beauty parlor offers pedicures, manicures, and haircuts.

Excellence Resort shares a private resort complex with Beloved Playa Mujeres , Finest Playa Mujeres, and La Amada Residences, all of which make use of the inland marina that houses 170 slips. The location far from the touristy Hotel Zone and the luxury price tag discourage party-oriented visitors, and guests include couples of all ages, mainly from the U.S. and Canada. The secluded location also makes it hard to explore off-site — but with so many resort features, few guests seem to mind. In addition to lounging, eating, and drinking, guests can partake in land and water activities such as kayaking, snorkeling, windsurfing, paddleboarding, scuba lessons, water polo, yoga, and Spanish classes. Add to that the meeting spaces, spa, library, pool tables, ping-pong tables, and the stage with nightly events, and it’s no wonder most guests are content never to leave the premises.