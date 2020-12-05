Sevilla vs Real Madrid: Zidane suffers major injury setback ahead of LaLiga clash

Real Madrid captain, Sergio Ramos, has been left out of the squad for their LaLiga clash with Sevilla on Saturday.

The Spaniard has returned to training following a hamstring injury he sustained while on international duty with Spain in November.

Madrid manager, Zinedine Zidane, has, however, told a press conference prior to the squad announcement on Friday, that the 34-year-old would only make the trip if he was fully fit.

“We’re not going to take any chances with Sergio Ramos,” Zidane said.

“I don’t want to play a player who has a problem and then he makes it worse. We want all the players back”.

Without Ramos, Madrid have drawn 1-1 with Villareal and lost 2-1 to Deportivo Alaves in league action.