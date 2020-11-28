Sheffield Utd target Rojo loan move in January

Following the injury of Jack O’Connell at the start of the season, as well as losing Dean Henderson after he returned from his loan spell to Old Trafford, Sheffield United have struggled for form and now look like they will be scrapping to avoid relegation come May.

January probably can’t come soon enough for manager Chris Wilder, who has failed to find a fix or replace O’Connell’s impact at the back.

A potential opinion to solve that problem, according to The Athletic, could be Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo.

The report claims that the Blades are set to target the Argentine in the January transfer window on a loan deal.

It is not the same Sheffield United we seen last season that finished ninth in the Premier League, and it looks like they’re having to deal with a dose of reality.

The bubble has well and truly been burst and some people will call it second season syndrome.

The Blades are currently bottom of the Premier League and on just one point. With that sort of form going into the festive period, fears of relegation are real.

It’s a huge drop from what Wilder’s side showed last season and their backs will be against the wall for the remainder of the season at least.

Rojo is surplus to requirements at Old Trafford so he would be no loss if he left in January. The sooner we get rid and sign a top class centre-back the better.