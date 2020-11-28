Saturday, November 28, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

Sports

Sheffield Utd target Rojo loan move in January

Must read

Trending

Businesses In Abuja Lost N900m In Recent Protests — ACCI

theabujatimes
President of the Abuja Chamber for Commerce and Industry (ACCI), Prince Adetokunbo Kayode, has said the aftermath of the #EndSARS, which led...
Read more
Trending

North East governors oppose trial of terrorists in Abuja

theabujatimes
The North East Governors Forum has opposed trial of apprehended terrorists in Abuja, insisting that they should be charged in states where...
Read more
Trending

Troops Foil Attempted Kidnap Of Passengers On Abuja-Kaduna Highway

theabujatimes
Troops of Operation Thunder Strike under the auspices of the ongoing Operation Accord have foiled an attempted kidnap of passengers on the...
Read more
Trending

Qatar Airways touches down for the first time in Abuja, Nigeria

theabujatimes
Qatar Airways is pleased to announce it will operate three weekly flights from Abuja, Nigeria via Lagos, becoming the sixth new destination...
Read more
theabujatimes

Following the injury of Jack O’Connell at the start of the season, as well as losing Dean Henderson after he returned from his loan spell to Old Trafford, Sheffield United have struggled for form and now look like they will be scrapping to avoid relegation come May.

January probably can’t come soon enough for manager Chris Wilder, who has failed to find a fix or replace O’Connell’s impact at the back.

A potential opinion to solve that problem, according to The Athletic, could be Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo.

The report claims that the Blades are set to target the Argentine in the January transfer window on a loan deal.

It is not the same Sheffield United we seen last season that finished ninth in the Premier League, and it looks like they’re having to deal with a dose of reality.

The bubble has well and truly been burst and some people will call it second season syndrome.

The Blades are currently bottom of the Premier League and on just one point. With that sort of form going into the festive period, fears of relegation are real.

It’s a huge drop from what Wilder’s side showed last season and their backs will be against the wall for the remainder of the season at least.

Rojo is surplus to requirements at Old Trafford so he would be no loss if he left in January. The sooner we get rid and sign a top class centre-back the better.

Previous articleNigeria Records 246 Cases Of COVID-19, Toll Now 67,220
Next articleBarca players set for €122m salary cut
- Advertisement -

More articles

Sports

Barca players set for €122m salary cut

theabujatimes
Barcelona were close to securing an agreement on Friday for a 122 million euros ($145 million) cut in players’ salaries this season...
Read more
Sports

La Liga confirm how they’ll honour late Maradona

theabujatimes
The La Liga on Thursday confirmed that the Spanish top two divisions would hold a minute silence across all 21 games this...
Read more
Sports

Europa League: Arsenal qualify for knockout stages after win at Molde

theabujatimes
Arsenal have qualified for the knockout stages of the Europa League following a 3-0 win over Molde on Thursday.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Trending

Businesses In Abuja Lost N900m In Recent Protests — ACCI

theabujatimes
President of the Abuja Chamber for Commerce and Industry (ACCI), Prince Adetokunbo Kayode, has said the aftermath of the #EndSARS, which led...
Read more
Trending

North East governors oppose trial of terrorists in Abuja

theabujatimes
The North East Governors Forum has opposed trial of apprehended terrorists in Abuja, insisting that they should be charged in states where...
Read more
Trending

Troops Foil Attempted Kidnap Of Passengers On Abuja-Kaduna Highway

theabujatimes
Troops of Operation Thunder Strike under the auspices of the ongoing Operation Accord have foiled an attempted kidnap of passengers on the...
Read more
Trending

Qatar Airways touches down for the first time in Abuja, Nigeria

theabujatimes
Qatar Airways is pleased to announce it will operate three weekly flights from Abuja, Nigeria via Lagos, becoming the sixth new destination...
Read more
Health

Race to produce world’s first HIV vaccine hots up

theabujatimes
Reactions have trailed the Scripps Research Institute’s quest to produce the world’s first HIV vaccine through a successful genetically engineered immune cells...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Court dismisses ministry’s appeal, affirms Gusau as AFN president

Rennes 1-2 Chelsea: Olivier Giroud winner books qualification to Champions League...

Brentford 1-2 Fulham AET: Joe Bryan’s extra-time double seals Cottagers return...

NBA Finals: LeBron James makes history with latest Finals MVP award