Wednesday, November 25, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

Politics

Shehu Sani reacts to corruption allegations against General Gowon

Must read

Politics

Shehu Sani reacts to corruption allegations against General Gowon

theabujatimes
Shehu Sani, a former member of the Nigerian upper legislative chamber, has countered the corruption claims made against the former military head...
Read more
Headlines

FG reveals plans to exempt minimum wage earners from paying tax

theabujatimes
President Muhammadu Buhari has said minimum wage earners would be exempted from Personal Income Tax payment. Buhari said the...
Read more
Life & Arts

Burna Boy gets 2021 Grammy nomination [See the full list of nominees]

theabujatimes
Self-acclaimed African giant, Burna Boy, has been nominated for the 2021 Grammy awards scheduled to hold on January 31, 2021.
Read more
Trending

KLM, Air France to resume flight operations in Nigeria to Abuja and Lagos from December 7

theabujatimes
KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Air France have announced they will gradually resume flight operations to Abuja and Lagos from December 7.
Read more
theabujatimes

Shehu Sani, a former member of the Nigerian upper legislative chamber, has countered the corruption claims made against the former military head of state, General Yakubu Gowon.

Giving his reason for opposing the graft allegation, Sani said Gowon exited power without any evidence of wealth, adding that he has remained so for over four decades after power.

Recall that a member of the United Kingdom Parliament, Tom Tugendhat (Tonbridge and Malling) on Monday took a swipe at retired General Gowon.

Gowon was Nigeria’s Head of State of Nigeria from 1966 to 1975.

During the debate on a petition on End SARS, Tugendhat accused him and the country’s leaders of corruption.

Decrying the situation in Nigeria, the lawmaker said: “One of the great countries is sadly being raked by violence against young people.

The former Kaduna central lawmaker tweeted, “The claim of ‘looting the CBN’ made by the British Minister for Africa as represented by Mr James Duddridge against Gen. Gowon is nothing but outright falsehood. Gowon exited power without any evidence of wealth and that remains, for over four decades after power.”

Previous articleFG reveals plans to exempt minimum wage earners from paying tax
- Advertisement -

More articles

Politics

Gombe govt proposes N116bn budget for 2021

theabujatimes
The Gombe State government has proposed a budget estimate of N116.3 billion for the 2021 fiscal year. The state’s...
Read more
Politics

Jonathan’s refusal to sign constitutional amendment cost Nigeria a lot —Tambuwal

theabujatimes
The Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, said on Monday that the refusal of former President Goodluck Jonathan to sign the constitutional amendment...
Read more
Politics

Fuel, electricity hike: Nationwide strike not yet an option – Organised Labour

theabujatimes
The organised Labour has said it hasn’t yet adopted a nationwide strike as the next line of action in spite of the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Politics

Shehu Sani reacts to corruption allegations against General Gowon

theabujatimes
Shehu Sani, a former member of the Nigerian upper legislative chamber, has countered the corruption claims made against the former military head...
Read more
Headlines

FG reveals plans to exempt minimum wage earners from paying tax

theabujatimes
President Muhammadu Buhari has said minimum wage earners would be exempted from Personal Income Tax payment. Buhari said the...
Read more
Life & Arts

Burna Boy gets 2021 Grammy nomination [See the full list of nominees]

theabujatimes
Self-acclaimed African giant, Burna Boy, has been nominated for the 2021 Grammy awards scheduled to hold on January 31, 2021.
Read more
Trending

KLM, Air France to resume flight operations in Nigeria to Abuja and Lagos from December 7

theabujatimes
KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Air France have announced they will gradually resume flight operations to Abuja and Lagos from December 7.
Read more
World News

China Is Spying On The Entire World – OpEd

theabujatimes
Recently, the media reported that in mid-September the Australian cyber security company Internet 2.0 had uncovered that a Chinese company named Zhenhua...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Lagos plans to stop Tinubu, other former governors’ pensions

FG, ASUU’s Feud Deepens, No Date for Resumption of Negotiations

Atiku Says, ‘Nigeria Will Never Become Industrialized By Selling Oil’

Buhari: All Africans travelling to Nigeria Can get Visa on Arrival...