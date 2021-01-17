Sunday, January 17, 2021

Business

Shell sells 30% stake in OML 17 to Elumelu's TNOG

FG Cautions Against Dumping Of Refuse On Flood-control Projects

The federal government has cautioned benefitting- communities against indiscriminate dumping of refuse on flood-control projects across the country. Secretary...
Controversy over abduction of 27 traders on Kaduna-Abuja Road

Controversy raged on Thursday over reports of abduction of 27 traders on the Kaduna-Abuja expressway. An online platform reported...
FCTA announces date for school resumption in Abuja

The FCT Administration has directed all schools in Abuja to resume on Monday January 18. Leramoh Abdulrazaq, Acting Secretary...
NIN: NIMC shuts head office in Abuja

The National Identity Management Commission has closed its headquarters in Abuja against all National Identity Number enrolment activities. The...
The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited has completed the sale of its 30 percent stake in Oil Mining Lease (OML) 17 in the Niger Delta to TNOG Oil and Gas Limited.

The company said in a statement on Friday that the OML 17 and its associated infrastructure were sold to the company for $533million.

TNOG Oil and Gas is a related company of Heirs Holdings Limited and Transnational Corporation of Nigeria (Transcorp) Plc.

Heirs Holdings Limited and Transcorp are both chaired by Tony Elumelu, who is also the Chairman of United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc.

The OML 17 has a production capacity of 27,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

The field has estimated proven and probable reserves of 1.2 billion barrels and an additional one billion barrels in possible reserves — all of oil equivalent.

According to Shell, the deal was completed after approval by the Federal Government.

The statement read: “A total of $453m was paid for OML 17 at completion with the balance to be paid over an agreed period. SPDC will retain its interest in the Port Harcourt Industrial and Residential Areas, which fall within the lease area.”

