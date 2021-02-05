Friday, February 5, 2021

Singer, Harrysong Set To Tie The Knot With His Fiancée, Alexer Gopa As Pre-wedding Shots Hits The Internet

Webmaster

Nigerian reggae-blues singer, Harry Tare Okiri, popularly known as Mr. Harrysong is set to wed his fiancée, Alexer Peres Gopa.Harrysong to wed his fiancée

The singer made this announcement on Thursday, February 4 2021 in a post he shared via his official Instagram page.

The wedding is scheduled to take place on the 27th of March 2021 in Warri, Delta state.

He also uploaded to his instastories, his wedding invitation card that showed details of the event venue and colour of the day.

Taking to Instagram, Harrysong wrote; “ALL SHADES 🌺 I got it perfect this time. March 27th at the KFT event center Warri delta state. 🍷. Photo by @kolexor #tarex2021.”

However, as at the time of filing this report, it is still uncertain if the bride-to-be is the mother of the singer’s twins or not.

